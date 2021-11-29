Black Friday ‘Hangover’ has up to 70% off

For those who like to get away from the rush and emotions that promotions can arouse, a good idea is to be patient and wait for calmer days online. Black Friday 2021 was officially held on Friday (26), but many sites and stores not only anticipated but also postponed offers for some products.

If you are still interested in taking advantage of discounts, you may still find some opportunity in electronics and kitchen items, for example.

Prices may not be as low and variety is reduced as availability depends on the quantity in stock. Here are some suggestions that might be worthwhile.

Check out the list:

3 kg rubber washer – Natural Fitness

Price: from R$109.90 for R$33.10* (70% discount)

3kg Coated Rubber Ring Image: Amazon Reproduction

The washer weighing 3 kilos can be used to practice a variety of physical exercises. It is made of gray cast iron and covered with PVC vinyl. It has a waterproof layer, making the product washable and hygienic, with protection against oxidation and impact. For cleaning, the recommendation is to use only a damp cloth. Dimension: 30cm.

Waterproof Portable Speaker – JBL

Price: from BRL 309.50 for BRL 199* (36% discount)

Wireless Portable Speaker Image: Amazon Reproduction

the speaker of the JBL It is available in yellow color and comes with a metal carabiner for hanging from straps, making it easy to carry. It has Bluetooth and wifi, and the rechargeable lithium battery lasts up to ten hours on a single charge, according to the manufacturer. It is waterproof, classified in IPX7. The sound output power is 3.3 W.

Electric rice cooker – Mondial

Price: from BRL 243.90 for BRL 163.30* (33% discount)

Mondial Electric Rice Cooker Image: Amazon Reproduction

This crockpot prepares up to ten cups of rice and can also be used for other recipes, sweet and savory, such as risotto, soup, meat and vegetables. The product comes with a basket suitable for cooking vegetables, preserving food vitamins, according to the manufacturer. The internal coating is non-stick, which makes cleaning easier and prevents food from sticking to the surface.

Mickey Mouse Mixer – Mallory

Price: from R$ 102.90 for R$ 89.99* (12% discount)

Mickey Mouse Mixer Image: Amazon Reproduction

The mixer is available in 200V voltage and has 170W of power. It is a licensed product, special for Disney fans. It has a pulse function and can be used to prepare juices, milkshakes, sauces, spreads and more. The cup has a capacity of 700 ml. According to the manufacturer, it is easy to disassemble for cleaning. Comes with carrying case.

Cable Lightning certified for iphone – i2GO

Price: from BRL 99.90 for BRL 67.90* (32% discount)

Iphone Cable Lightning Cable Image: Amazon Reproduction

coated with nylon, this cable is flexible and is two meters long. According to the manufacturer, it uses an original connector chip approved and certified by Apple, charging and synchronizing faster than conventional cables. It is compatible with any Apple device that has input type Lightning. Charge the device in a maximum of two hours when used with power chargers starting at 2.4 Amps.

Multicook 220V electric cooker – M wave

Price: from BRL 254.90 for BRL 239.89* (6% discount)

Mondial Electric Pot Image: Amazon Reproduction

This crockpot has a non-stick coating and allows you to grill some foods without adding oil. It can be used to prepare rice, risotto, vegetables, baked goods, pizza and more. It comes with a glass lid containing a small opening to release steam and a pilot light to indicate operation. Kitchen with a temperature of 90 °C to 190 °C and capacity for 2 liters.

220V Planetary Mixer – Mondial

Price: from BRL 629.90 for BRL 398.14* (37% discount)

Mondial Planetary Mixer Image: Amazon Reproduction

In a planetary mixer, the whisk simultaneously rotates around itself and around the bowl, allowing you to mix the recipe ingredients well. This model comes with two 4.5 liter bowls, one stainless steel and one plastic, to make two preparations at the same time, and works with 12 speeds. A lid splash-proof, spatula andthree types of beaters, for light, medium and heavy doughs, are part of the set.

Vulcanized ball for footvolley – poker

Price: from BRL 178.90 for BRL 151.13* (15% discount)

Rio Futevôlei Vulcanized Poker Ball Image: Amazon Reproduction

The ball is made with an imported synthetic leather cover, offering quality and durability to the product, according to the manufacturer. It has a latex chamber and removable core, which makes it easy to play in open environments, such as the beach. It is vulcanized, with 32 sections at 100% PU (polyurethane) of 1.6 mm. It is available in yellow color and is delivered already filled, according to the advertiser.

Gin and Tonic Kit – Webbar

Price: from BRL 169.90 for BRL 112.42* (33% discount)

8 Spices Gin Tonic Kit Image: Amazon Reproduction

The kit suitable for preparing gin and tonic, a refreshing drink that appealed to many people, comes with eight spices to season the drink: pink pepper (18 g), cinnamon (17 g), juniper (23 g), rosemary ( 11 g), hibiscus (10 g), star anise (14 g), allspice (22 g) and orange peel (18 g). The box includes a mixing spoon, a pourer and two syrups: cranberry and green apple.

*Prices and list were checked on November 26, 2021 to update this article. They may vary over time.

