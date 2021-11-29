Bolsonaro’s approval plummets to below 20% for the first time in history

Jair Bolsonaro’s approval plummeted and reached its lowest level at the end of November, according to the Atlas poll, released by Economic value this Monday 29.

In all, only 19% evaluated the government positively, the worst index ever recorded in the survey. Disapproval, in turn, remained at 60% and another 20% began to see the government’s performance as regular, the intermediate group amounting to 14% in the last survey.

About a year ago, the ex-captain had 31% of supporters, a rate that was considered ‘a floor’ of pocketbookism by researchers. The fall, as Andrei Roman, CEO of Atlas, pointed out to the newspaper the country, should ‘worry’ the president.

According to the researcher, slight declines in popularity took place, throughout the current government, in moments of crisis, such as the revelation of cases of cracks between his children or the resignation of ministers, such as Sergio Moro and Luiz Henrique Mandetta. At the moment, however, there is no such crisis in progress.

The drop in popularity, according to the survey, was driven by the soaring inflation registered in November, rising unemployment and an unrestrained rise in the price of basic items such as food and fuel. Corruption, according to the survey, also weighed in the interviewees’ assessment.

When asked about the biggest problem in Brazil today, 21.4% of respondents marked corruption and 19.3% said it was poverty and social inequality. Inflation and price hikes follow, with 16.7% of citations. Unemployment and lack of growth also featured prominently in the problems indicated by the population, with 6.8% and 6.5% of citations, respectively.

“The population started to see the economy as a more important issue. This is a concern that permeates all segments of society. As long as Bolsonaro does not control inflation, improve unemployment rates and generate economic growth, he will continue to lose support,” said Roman to the newspaper.

According to the survey, it was not just the government’s popularity that collapsed. The president’s individual work also registered a historic low. In all, only 29% of Brazilians said they approved of Bolsonaro’s performance in the Planalto, the index was 32% in September.

Disapproval, in this case, also reached the highest level recorded, 65% of respondents said they disapprove of the individual work of the former captain. The number is the same registered in May of last year, when it reached the worst evaluation so far.

The Atlas survey interviewed 4,921 people online between the 23rd and 26th of November. The margin of error is one percentage point and the confidence index is 95%.