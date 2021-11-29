BOTAFOGO CHAMPION SIGNS FOR SERIES B WITH A TIE WITH GUARANI IN CROWDED NILTÃO

See you never again, Series B! In his farewell to the season, the champion Botafogo tied with Guarani in 2 to 2 this Sunday, in front of more than 33,000 fans at the Nilton Santos Stadium, in an afternoon of great celebration for his fans. Fogão closes the campaign with 70 points, 21 more than Vasco and 22 more than Cruzeiro. WE REMAIN!

With the festive atmosphere since the arrival of the bus, Botafogo had a very warm first half at Nilton Santos. It’s true that Guarani, who needed to win, wasn’t so incisive either. The most noteworthy move was the expulsion of Índio, who gave a tough entry to Warley and received the second yellow card in the 36th minute.

Even with one more, Botafogo left the scoreboard early in the second half: after a free kick from the right, Ronaldo Alves headed it 1-0. Glorioso improved after Ronald and Rafael’s entries and managed to draw at 24, with Marco Antônio, counting with a deviation from Ronaldo Alves: 1 to 1.

The goal in Alvinegro filled Botafogo fans with excitement and the comeback came ten minutes later. Chay played in the area, Carlinhos crossed the ball with extreme category and Rafael Navarro, headed, made it 2-1. Total ecstasy at Nilton Santos! However, at 40, again on the set ball, Guarani tied with Lucão do Break: 2 to 2.

Botafogo’s upcoming games

Now it’s only in 2022. Serie B champion, Botafogo returns to the field on January 19 or 26 of next year, to debut in the Carioca Championship against Boavista, at Elcyr Resende de Mendonça Stadium, in Bacaxá.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 2 X 2 GUARANI

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 11/28/2021 – 4 pm

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (Fifa/PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

VAR: Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima (RS)

Income and audience: BRL 1,232,165.00 / 31,594 paying / 33,853 gifts

Yellow cards: Indio, Gabriel Mesquita and Samuel Santos (GUA); Rafael Navarro (BOT)

Red cards: Indian 36’/1st T (GUA)

Goals: Ronaldo Alves 2’/2ºT (0-1), Marco Antônio 24’/2ºT (1-1), Rafael Navarro 34’/2ºT (2-1) and Lucão do Break (GUA)

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges (Rafael 14’/2ºT), Carli, Kanu and Carlinhos; Romildo (Matheus Frizzo – Interval), Luís Oyama and Chay (Ricardinho 39’/2ºT); Warley (Ronald 14’/2ºT), Rafael Navarro and Marco Antônio (Rafael Moura 39’/2ºT) – Coach: Enderson Moreira.

GUARANI: Gabriel Mesquita; Samuel Santos, Ronaldo Alves, Thales (Carlão 30’/2ºT) and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Indio and Andrigo; Pablo (Eduardo Person 23’/2ºT), Lucão do Break and Júlio César (Renanzinho 42’/2ºT) – Technician: Daniel Paulista.