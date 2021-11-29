Botafogo draws against Guarani at Nilton Santos and says goodbye to Serie B | Botafogo

Botafogo fans celebrate Series B title and return to Series APhoto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

The first half was marked with few dangerous moves for both teams. On the other hand, Guarani, from coach Daniel Paulista, once threatened with a long-distance submission, made by midfielder Andrigo, at 23 minutes of the initial stage. However, despite controlling the match, the team was hampered by the foul committed by defender Índio on a red card, in the 36th minute. The steering wheel, already yellowed, arrived late and played hard with his right foot on Warley’s left shin.

However, Botafogo, run by Enderson Moreira, entered the game in a hurry and, even waiting for Guarani’s offensive error, the team alvinegra quickly linked the counterattacks, but ran into the opponent’s good defense. The technical quality in Rafael Navarro’s feet, managed to create good plays for Alvinegro, however, he was, at times, isolated near the area.

Rio – Botafogo drew 2-2 against Guarani, this Sunday (28), at Nilton Santos, for the 38th and last round of the Brasileirão Serie B. Glorioso took the field with the guaranteed title and took advantage of the party, with more 36,000 fans from Alvinegro to receive the tournament trophy. On the other hand, Bugre didn’t let down his guard and tried to spoil the main team’s celebration a little.

On the other hand, the start of the second half was productive for Guarani, who at 2 minutes found a dead ball on the right and opened the scoring after a header by defender Rodrigo Alves in the left corner of Diego Loureiro. From there, the defensive control of Bugre was efficient and held Alvinegro until halfway through the final stage.

If it was not possible to enter the area with the ball in the foot, Botafogo decided to invest in crosses for the attackers. Guarani was in front of the scoreboard, but it was Alvinegro who pressed and chewed on Bugre’s defense. On minute 21, facing the goal, after a corner kick, defender Joel Carli headed to the ground and lost a great chance of a draw.

In the right sector, 24 minutes into the second half, Ronald received the ball and went for Guarani’s defense in one against one. At this moment, the attacker paralyzes the play and plays for Marco Antônio, who with his back to the defense, spins and finishes with a deflection into the goal. The tie was a bucket of cold water for Bugre and relief for Alvinegro, who didn’t want to say goodbye to Serie B, even with the title, being defeated.

For this reason, on minute 34, Botafogo doesn’t measure efforts and attacks a little more with attacking midfielder Chay, free from the right sector, reversing the move into the area and finding left-back Carlinhos. The player dominates, visualizes who was in the game and raises for Rafael Navarro to head into the goal and turn the game around.

However, when everything seemed to be resolved for Botafogo, Guarani took advantage of the dead ball in the corner and found the head of center forward Lucão to tie the game and keep hopes of access for Bugre. On the other hand, there was no time to reverse the score and Glorioso ended the match with a draw at Nilton Santos.

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Arbitration: Rodolpho Toski Marques

yellow cards: Samuel Santos (Guarani) Rafael Navarro (Botafogo)

red cards: Indian (Guarani)

goals: Ronaldo Alves (Guarani) at 2 minutes into the second half, Marco Antônio (Botafogo), at 24 minutes into the second half.

BOTAFOGO

Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges (Rafael), Carli, Kanu, Carlinhos; Romildo (Matheus Frizzo), Luís Oyama; Marco Antônio (Rafael Moura), Chay (Ricardinho), Warley (Ronald); Rafael Navarro.

GUARANI

Gustavo Mesquita; Samuel Santos, Ronaldo Alves, Thales (Carlão), Bidu; Bruno Silva, Indio, Andrigo; Júlio César, Pablo (Eduardo Person), Lucão do Break.