Botafogo duo gloats Flamengo after runner-up at Libertadores: ‘Annoying thing’

Botafogo players needled Flamengo’s vice-championship in Libertadores

the defeat of Flamengo to palm trees at the end of Libertadores Conmebol yielded provocations on social networks. After the Alviverde snipe, it was the turn of players from Botafogo provoke.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

through the twitter, Rafael Navarro, highlight of Glorious, and Rafael, who arrived during the season, played with the vice of the red-black in the continental tournament.

Declared fan of Alvinegro, the former side of the Manchester United referenced the song ‘That hug‘, in Gilberto Gil, which contains the verse: ‘Hello, Flamengo fans – that hug‘. However, the player confused the composer and associated the music with Tim Maia.

Rafael Navarro, who has 15 goals and 10 assists for Botafogo in Serie B, was more direct in the ‘zoação’.

“what a boring thing“, wrote the attacker after the goal scored by Deyverson which gave the title to Palmeiras.

See below:

I remembered that song by

tim maia-that hug I don’t know why 🙄 — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) November 27, 2021

what a boring thing — Rafael Navarro Leal (@RafaelNavarro09) November 27, 2021

Early Series B champion, Botafogo will have its last appointment this Sunday (28), at 4 pm. At the Nilton Santos Stadium, the Glorious receive the Guarani in the game of handing over the cup and the ribbons.