Botafogo raises the Series B cup at Nilton Santos after a draw with Guarani | firefight

On a festive day, Botafogo drew 2-2 with Guarani, at Nilton Santos, this Sunday afternoon. The result did not shake the fans, who sold out their tickets for the match to celebrate the title of Serie B up close. In the end, players, coaching staff and family members gathered on the lawn to lift the championship cup.
One of the highlights of the Rio club this season, Chay did not hide his emotion and praised the work done by Botafogo in the campaign for the title in Serie B.
– We always come with the project of winning. To imagine that it would be like this, the way it was, there was no way. But I’m really happy, too important to my career. Amazing turnaround. Group is to be congratulated. It’s just happiness and celebrating.
Since the arrival of the bus with Botafogo players at Nilton Santos, the crowd has not stopped. The Alvinegros received the athletes with a party and ‘pushed’ the team to the stadium entrance. A few more excited fans got on the bus, opened the hatch in the roof and were joined by Chay and Rafael Navarro in the excitement.
Inside the stadium, there was more party from the alvinegros, who welcomed the team with a giant Botafogo 7 shirt and a lot of singing in the stands.
After the final whistle, it was time for the players to get close to the crowd to celebrate the title. Athletes sang the songs, celebrated and held a party at Nilton Santos in front of more than 30 thousand alvinegros present.
Serie B champion with 70 points, Botafogo returns to the field in January 2022 for the debut of the Campeonato Carioca against Boavista, at Elcyr Resende de Mendonça Stadium, in Bacaxá.
