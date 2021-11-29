Brazil has 78 covid deaths in 24 h; average remains below 250

Today, Brazil registered 78 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours and kept its moving average below 250, with 227 deaths — this panorama remains for nine days.

In all, 614,314 people lost their lives to the disease in the country. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL it is part, together with the State Health Departments.

The moving average is the indicator that corrects fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago.

The states of Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Ceará, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Piauí, Roraima and Sergipe did not register any deaths by covid-19 on the last day.

The Federal District does not update pandemic data on weekends. Mato Grosso do Sul and Tocantins did not release the most recent balance of indicators today.

Ten and the DF are on a stable trend, while nine have a downward trend. Seven federation units are accelerating.

The South and Midwest regions showed a downward trend. Northeast and Southeast, of stability, while the North remains on the rise.

Today, 3,422 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 22,078741 positive diagnoses of the disease have been registered.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (0%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-34%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (-2%)

São Paulo: stable (0%)

North region

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (-9%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-14%)

Mato Grosso: stable (7%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-40%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-21%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-30%)

Ministry of Health data

Brazil reported 92 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The data were released today by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease caused 614,278 deaths across the country.

The ministry also informed the record of 4,043 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil. The country reached a total of 22,080,906 infected since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,293,314 recovered cases of the disease to date, with another 173,314 being followed up.

With an increase in cases, Serrana (SP) warns of the future of the pandemic in Brazil

While Brazil was crawling on the covid-19 vaccination calendar, in the first half of this year, the city of Serrana, in the interior of São Paulo, was the stage for a scientific project that, between February and April, massively vaccinated its population and showed that the CoronaVac vaccine —produced by the Butantan Institute and developed in partnership with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac— reduces transmission and deaths from the disease.

With the advance in vaccination in Brazilian states throughout the year, this reduction in indicators can be seen across the country. But, in Serrana, despite the rates of hospitalizations and deaths remaining low, there was a jump in the number of new cases — anticipating the national scenario in a few months, according to scientists heard by the UOL.

The forecast was worrying even before the news of the new omicron variant, which appeared in South Africa and is already circulating in some European countries.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.