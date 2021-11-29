Brazil lost at least BRL 460 billion in taxes for tax evasion in 2020 | Economy

reproduction Brazil lost billions to tax evasion

Brazil failed to collect between BRL 460 billion and BRL 600 billion in taxes in 2020, according to a survey carried out by the Retail Development Institute (IDV) and released by Metrópoles this Sunday (28).

The value is equivalent to about 11% of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and adds both the tax evasion of companies, which was between BRL 320 billion and 420 billion in the period, as well as informal work, which represents an estimated amount between BRL 140 billion and R$ 180 billion.

Eduardo Mansur, president of the Tax Transaction Committee of the Brazilian Association of Tax Advocacy (Abat), explains that the high rate of tax evasion occurs, above all, because the tax process is complex. “It is a system that includes a lot of taxation that overlaps the chain, passing through production, commerce and retail, reaching the end, the consumer,” he told Metrópoles.

High payroll taxation also contributes to tax evasion. In 2020, this factor was responsible for 20% of the evasion. “You have a very heavy tax on work and social security charges,” says Mansur.

In addition to the economic consequences of the decrease in tax collection, tax evasion brings other problems, he says. “If you have an environment that ensures an immunity for tax evaders, you create an environment of unfair competition in the market, which is also bad for the investor.”