Brazil registers 78 deaths by Covid in the last 24 hours; moving average remains stable | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Sunday (28) 78 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 614,314 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 227. Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -11% and points out the trend of stability.

The numbers are in a new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Sunday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Monday (22): 208

Tuesday (23): 231

Wednesday (24): 217

Thursday (25): 217

Friday (26): 227

Saturday (27): 230

Sunday (28): 227

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

nine states had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours: AC, AM, AP, CE, GO, MT, PI, RR and IF. Already the states of MS and TO did not release data update this Sunday, as well as the Federal District, which stopped releasing updates to its numbers over the weekends.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,078741 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 3,422 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 9,101 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -14% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 614,314

614,314 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 78

78 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 227 (variation in 14 days: -11%)

227 (variation in 14 days: -11%) Total confirmed cases: 22,078741

22,078741 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 3,422

3,422 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 9,101 (variation in 14 days: -14%)

On the rise (8 states): RR, AP, RO, PB, MA, AM, SE and PE.

RR, AP, RO, PB, MA, AM, SE and PE. In stability (9 states): BA, MT, AC, ES, AL, SP, RN, RJ and PA.

BA, MT, AC, ES, AL, SP, RN, RJ and PA. Falling (7 states): RS, GO, CE, SC, PI, MG and PR.

RS, GO, CE, SC, PI, MG and PR. Did not disclose: DF, MS and TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Sunday (28) show that 62.25% of the Brazilian population is with the complete vaccination schedule. In total, 132,789,239 people took the second dose or the single dose of vaccine.

The number of people with the first dose is 158,765,625, getting at 74.43% of Brazilians.

The total of those who received the two doses is 128,214,566 (60.1% of the population). Those who received the single dose add up to 4,574,673 (2.14% of the population).

See the situation in the states

ES: 0%

MG: -34%

RJ: -12%

SP: -2%

DF: did not disclose

GO: -25%

MS: did not disclose

MT: +7%

AC: 0%

AM: +67%

AP: +200%

PA: -15%

RO: +182%

RR: +300%

TO: did not disclose

AL: 0%

BA: +8%

EC: -27%

MA: +82%

PB: +106%

PE: +19%

PI: -31%

RN: -9%

SE: +50%

