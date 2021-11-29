Brazil registers 92 deaths and more than 4,000 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Brazil registered 92 deaths and 4,043 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. On Sundays, the indices usually show lower numbers due to the routine work of the laboratories that carry out the detection of the disease.

The moving averages of deaths and infections were 231 and 9,090, respectively, this Sunday (28). Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

With the update, the country has a total of 614,278 deaths and 22,080,906 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Ômicron variant

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported this Sunday that it has identified a positive case of Covid-19 in a Brazilian passenger traveling through South Africa, who disembarked in Guarulhos (SP), on Saturday (27). According to Anvisa, there is no confirmation if the case is the Ômicron variant. Read more.

The new variant of the coronavirus, dubbed Ômicron, may require a reassessment and modification of currently available vaccines to increase their degree of protection, according to infectologist Raquel Muarrek. Read more.

Botswana, Southern Africa, has detected 15 new cases of Covid-19 caused by the Ômicron variant. The information comes from the country’s Health Minister, Edwin Dikoloti, who said, this Sunday, that the cases are added to the four confirmed cases disclosed on Friday (26). Read more.

In an interview with CNN, infectologist Jamal Suleiman, from Instituto Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, stated that he does not consider it an adequate strategy to release the use of masks, especially in the context of the new Ômicron variant. Read more.