Brazilian coming from South Africa tests positive for covid-19, says Anvisa

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), identified this Sunday (28/11), a Brazilian passenger passing through South Africa, who tested positive for covid-19. He landed in Guarulhos on Saturday (27/11), on an Ethiopian Airlines flight. On Saturday, the Agency had already closed borders with 4 other countries.

The Agency stated that it is supervising and demanding, through an inter-ministerial order, that the traveler presents a negative PCR test for covid-19 carried out at most 72 hours before the international flight (at the origin of the flight). Because the passenger in question arrived in Brazil with a negative test, asymptomatic.

However, after their arrival, Anvisa was informed at 9:12 pm on 11/27 about the positive result of a new RT-PCR test, carried out by the laboratory located at the Guarulhos airport.

According to the Agency, given the result, it notified the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) national, state and municipal, at 1:07 am on 11/28. The epidemiological surveillance of the city of Guarulhos was also called to follow up on the case.

The patient was placed in isolation and is already in residential quarantine, after testing positive. The agency reported that state and municipal health agencies are now monitoring the case. The Ministry of Health follows the case.