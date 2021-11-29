Brazilian from South Africa, focus of omicron, tests positive for Covid

A Brazilian passenger from South Africa who landed in Guarulhos, São Paulo, on Saturday, on an Ethiopian Airlines flight, tested positive for Covid-19. There is still no information on whether he would be with the new omicron variant, according to Anvisa.

The agency supervises and requires the traveler to present a negative PCR test for Covid-19 carried out at most 72 hours before the international flight (at the origin of the flight). The passenger in question arrived in Brazil with a negative test, asymptomatic.

However, after his arrival, Anvisa was informed at 9:12 pm on Saturday of the positive result of a new RT-PCR test, carried out by the laboratory located at the airport of Guarulhos.

In view of the result, Anvisa notified the National, State and Municipal Strategic Information Center on Health Surveillance (CIEVS), at 1:07 am on 11/28. The epidemiological surveillance of the city of Guarulhos was also called to follow up on the case.

After identification and testing with a positive result for Covid-19, the patient was placed in isolation and is now in residential quarantine. The state and municipal health agencies start to monitor the case. The Ministry of Health follows the case.

WHERE HAS THE VARIANT ALREADY CONFIRMED?

THE Coronavirus variant that was first recorded in South Africa it has been detected in at least six countries and territories to date. Several nations have already restricted flights due to the new strain.

Named omicron (B.1.1.529), the variant is already considered the one with the highest number of mutations. It is too early to say how transmissible or dangerous the strain is.

So far, 77 cases have been confirmed in Gauteng Province, South Africa; four cases in Botswana; and one in Hong Kong, directly related to a trip to South Africa.

Germany registered two cases in the Bavaria region; there is also a case with “high probability” in Hesse. In Belgium, one case has been confirmed, of a traveler who returned from Egypt on 11 November. Italy detected a case of a man who arrived from Mozambique. The Czech Republic has a confirmed case in Liberec.

In the UK, there are two confirmed cases, one in Chelmsford and the other in Nottingham. Israel has registered one case, of a person who traveled to Malawi, and two more suspects.

from the O Globo agency