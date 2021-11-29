Brazilian passenger who came from South Africa tests positive for Covid-19, says Anvisa – Country

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) detected a positive case of Covid-19 in a Brazilian passenger passing through South Africa, as disclosed by the regulatory body this Sunday afternoon (28). There is no confirmation whether the case is the Ômicron variant.

The patient arrived in Guarulhos (SP) last Saturday (27), however, arrived in Brazil with a negative test, asymptomatic. “The Agency supervises and requires, by virtue of an interministerial decree, that the traveler presents a negative PCR test for Covid-19 carried out at most 72 hours before the international flight (at the origin of the flight)”.

However, in a new test carried out in a laboratory at Guarulhos airport, Anvisa was informed about the positive result.

“After identification and testing with a positive result for Covid-19, the patient was placed in isolation and is already in residential quarantine. The state and municipal health agencies start to monitor the case. The Ministry of Health is following the case”, says the Agency.

Ômicron variant

After the alert for the variant detected in Botswana, Africa, Anvisa banned this Saturday (27) flights to Brazil that originate or pass through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zimbabwe.

There is also the recommendation to add Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia to the list of restrictions.

Detected this week, the concern with this variant is for the dozens of genetic mutations which it carries and which can affect contagion and lethality rates.