Brazilian who passed through South Africa and landed in Guarulhos tests positive for Covid, says Anvisa; no confirmation on variant | São Paulo

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) informed this Sunday (28) that a Brazilian passenger traveling through South Africa and who disembarked in Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, tested positive for Covid-19.

There is no confirmation if the case is the omicron variant. The patient, who is already in isolation, is vaccinated, according to the agency.

“The Agency supervises and requires, by force of an interministerial decree, that the traveler presents a negative PCR test for Covid-19 carried out at most 72 hours before the international flight (at the origin of the flight)”, says the note from Anvisa.

The passenger in question arrived in Brazil with a negative test, asymptomatic and, after his arrival, at 9:12 pm on Saturday, Anvisa was informed of the positive result of a new RT-PCR test, carried out by the laboratory located at Guarulhos Airport.

“In view of the result, the Agency notified the National, State and Municipal Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) at 1:07 am on 11/28. The Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipality of Guarulhos was also called to follow up on the case.”

The patient is in isolation and is quarantined at home, according to Anvisa, and state and municipal health agencies are monitoring the case, which is also monitored by the Ministry of Health.

There is no record of cases of the new variant of Covid, according to information Saturday from the state Health Department. The Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of the State of São Paulo (CIEVS) says it monitors and assists in the investigation of all the variants that cause concern, such as delta, alpha, beta, gamma and omicron.

As of this Monday (29th), Brazil will close the air borders for passengers coming from six countries in Southern Africa.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight was the only one coming from the African continent on Saturday to Guarulhos International Airport and there are no new flights scheduled for this Sunday.

On Friday (26) the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo announced a new monitoring of coronavirus strains circulating in the city of São Paulo in partnership with the Institute of Tropical Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP). Previously, the Covid-19 variant monitoring system was mostly conducted by the Butantan Institute.

The new monitoring, which should start this week, is an epidemiological strategy in view of the discovery of the omicron variant, detected in South Africa and which has already reached four continents. It remains to be seen whether it is more transmissible or more lethal. The World Health Organization (WHO) said it will take weeks to better understand the behavior of the variant.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, any other measure of response to the possible arrival of the new variant in Brazil cannot yet be taken due to the lack of information about it. The secretariat technicians should have a new meeting on Monday (29) to decide what measures should be taken under the municipal Epidemiological Surveillance.

“Our people have already talked to the Institute of Tropical Medicine today, we are going to send the samples starting next week”, said Aparecido.