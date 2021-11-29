Brazilian who passed through South Africa tests positive for Covid-19; Anvisa follows the case

The Agency informed that there is still no confirmation if there is a relationship with the Ômicron variant; passenger is asymptomatic and fulfills social isolation at home

THE Anvisa disclosed this Sunday, 28, that a Brazilian who has been through the South Africa and landed at Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo, last Saturday, 27th, tested positive for Covid-19. The passenger, who flew by Ethiopian Airlines, arrived in Brazil asymptomatic and with a negative test for the coronavirus. After disembarking, a new PCR test was performed in a laboratory located at the airport and the result was positive. There is still no confirmation if there is a relationship with the variant micron. This morning, the national Strategic Information Center on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) was notified of the case and the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipality of Guarulhos was also called to monitor the patient closely, since the Ômicron variant, which possibly originated in South Africa, it is already present on four continents.

With the positive result, the passenger, who is already vaccinated, was placed in isolation and will undergo residential quarantine. The case will be monitored by the state and municipal health agencies and also by the Ministry of Health. It is noteworthy that, following ANVISA’s recommendation, flights leaving or passing through the following locations are prohibited from landing in Brazil: South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini , Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Brazilians who come or pass through these territories must remain in quarantine for 14 days in the city of their final destination. It has also been requested that Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia join the list of countries subject to restrictions. Anvisa reinforced “that it carries out screening in Brazilian airports since the beginning of the pandemic, in order to adopt prevention and health promotion actions in cases of identification of travelers infected by Sars-Cov-2”.