Brazilians abroad send record money to the country

  • Thais Carrança – @tcarran
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Devalued real, unemployment in Brazil and advances in emigration favor remittances

Cristina Costa, 50 years old and resident for 20 of them in Marlborough, Massachusetts, says that sending money back to Brazil has never been so advantageous.

“Today I have a cleaning company, a landscaping company and I also work part-time in a supermarket”, says the Belo Horizonte girl from Minas Gerais.

“I always send US$ 4,000 to US$ 5,000 a month to Brazil and lately it’s even better to send, with the dollar in the range of R$ 5.50, R$ 5.40”, says the entrepreneur, who doesn’t Brazil invests in Quarter Horses, in addition to helping family members.

In the pandemic, with business doing well in the United States and the economic situation worsening in Brazil, she also sent money to help families from Minas Gerais with the purchase of basic food baskets.