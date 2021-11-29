Caixa has releases loan for new group today

At the end of September, Caixa launched its new credit line through Caixa Tem. The Caixa Tem credit program provides loans between R$300 and R$1 thousand. To serve all the more than 100 million users, Caixa is releasing the loan update according to the users’ birthday month. This Monday (29), the bank released the loan to a new group of beneficiaries. Check it out below.

You’ll likely like it too:

Méliuz is giving 20% ​​cashback on purchases on Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday

Caixa’s new loan is released for non-customers

Caixa has violated the Central Bank’s Pix usage rule

About the loan from Caixa Tem

The user can request a loan with a value between R$300 and R$1 thousand. In addition, the Caixa Tem loan will have a rate of 3.99% per month. According to the Central Bank’s Monetary and Credit Statistics report, the average rate for the banking system is 1.45% per month. The interest rate on general personal credit is 2.42% monthly.

Caixa Tem’s loan program is aimed at the low-income population. However, she was heavily criticized by economists, as she has the high risk of indebtedness for the most vulnerable families.

Caixa Tem’s new loan line comes at a time when emergency aid has ended. Furthermore, the government has not yet found a solution to support the Auxílio Brasil, the new social program that should incorporate part of the Brazilians who will be without emergency assistance.

update calendar

New users of the Caixa Tem platform who wish to apply for a loan must follow other dates. The calendar for this group of people is different, but it also advances according to the month of birth. This Monday (29), digital bank customers, born in July and August, receive the authorization to apply for the loan.

January, February, March, April, May and June: 8/11;

July and August: 11/29;

September and October: 12/13;

November and December: 27/12.

Therefore, the update, and consequently the loan via Caixa Tem, are available to non-customers born in January, February, March, April, May, June, and from today (29), July and August.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: CRIS GENTLEMAN/shutterstock