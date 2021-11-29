With the increase in fraud and cloning of credit card data on the internet, most banks have created an alternative to the problem: the virtual card, developed to facilitate your online purchases and ensure more safety in your day-to-day. However, it also serves other purposes, such as using the Caixa Tem app, for example. In this case, the Caixa Tem virtual card allows you to use the benefit without having to withdraw money. So, to learn more and see how the Caixa Tem virtual card works, read on.

Caixa Tem virtual card: understand how it works

Thus, with the Caixa Tem virtual card, you have a very simple method of making purchases, without having to leave home or make withdrawals. And you even avoid the chance of having your card cloned. In short, we can say that the virtual credit card is a mirror of your physical card. However, its numbering is changed and it has a much shorter expiration date.

​Thus, each purchase must generate a different security code by the application. For purchases with recurring payments, such as subscriptions, there is no need to generate a different code for each payment. And in the case of Caixa Tem, the biggest benefit is being able to use the money without having to go to an ATM. Or leave the house to make the withdrawal at lottery outlets. Just create your Caixa Tem virtual card and shop online from it.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the virtual card is only for online purchases. You can also order the Caixa Tem virtual card more than once, as it has a limited validity. For customers who performed the registration update and account update, simply access the Caixa Tem Application (Android and iOS), click on the Caixa Tem Card icon and follow the instructions.

Image: Sidney de Almeida/shutterstock.com