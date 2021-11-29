Caixa’s new loan is released for non-customers

The Caixa Tem credit program provides loans between R$300 and R$1 thousand. To serve all the more than 100 million users, Caixa is releasing the loan update according to the users’ birthday month. On the other hand, new users who wish to access credit must also have a calendar, different from current Caixa Tem customers. In addition, Caixa released today (29), the update for a new group, which is not a Caixa Tem customer. Check it out below.

The loan from Caixa Tem will have a rate of 3.99% per month and give the user up to 24 months to pay. According to the Central Bank’s Monetary and Credit Statistics report, the average rate for the banking system is 1.45% per month; on the other hand, general personal credit bears interest at 2.42% per month.

Caixa Tem’s new loan line comes at a time when emergency aid has ended. Furthermore, the government has not yet found a solution to support Auxílio Brasil, the new social program that should incorporate part of the Brazilians who will be without emergency assistance.

Caixa Tem credit can be contracted by cell phone and is available to 100 million people who have a social savings account opened by the institution to pay emergency aid. In addition, those who do not yet have an account in the app can also apply for a loan. For this, however, you need to register in the app.

update calendar

New users of the Caixa Tem platform who wish to apply for a loan must follow other dates. The calendar for this group of people is different, but it also advances according to the month of birth:

January, February, March, April, May and June: 8/11;

July and August: 11/29;

September and October: 12/13;

November and December: 27/12.

Therefore, the update, and consequently the loan via Caixa Tem, are available to non-clients born in January, February, March, April, May and June, and from today (29), July and August as well.

