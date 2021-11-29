Camaçari Thermoelectric Power Plant: one of Petrobras’ main investments in Bahia, it was leased yesterday (11/26) to the petrochemical company Proquigel

Petrobras Thermoelectric Power Plant / Google Image

The petrochemical company also took over, for ten years, Petrobras’ nitrogen fertilizer plants in Bahia and Sergipe (Fafen).

With a focus on oil and gas exploration in deep and ultra-deep waters in the pre-salt, the Brazilian oil giant Petrobras, informed in a relevant fact to the market, last night (26/11), which ended successfully and with validity until August 2030, the lease agreement of the TermoCamaçari Thermoelectric Power Plant (UTE TermoCamaçari), located in the state of Bahia, to Proquigel Química, a subsidiary of Unigel.

Read too

With investments of more than R$400 billion, Petrobras announces 15 new oil platforms to go into production in the next five years

Petrobras announced last night (24/11) the start of production in Brazil of the production modules for the P-78 platform, at the Brasfels shipyard in Angra dos Reis (RJ), which will operate in the largest deepwater asset in the world

Petrobras sponsors, from today (26) to November 28, the largest hacker meeting in Latin America; participants compete for scholarships, trips abroad and the ‘winner of winners’ will receive an additional R$30,000!

Offshore contracts in Brazil by the oil and gas multinational GranIHC, demand today (11/26) many job openings in elementary, secondary and technical education

With investments of US$99 billion, PPSA estimates it will raise around US$116 billion from the marketing of oil from the Union, and Brazil will need 27 FPSOs by 2031 to develop its offshore hydrocarbon reserves

According to a statement from the state-owned company, the lease of the TermoCamaçari Thermoelectric Power Plant is in line with the company’s strategy of improving its capital allocation and building a favorable environment for the entry of new participants in the gas and energy segment.

UTE TermoCamaçari is a thermoelectric power plant powered by natural gas located in Camaçari, Bahia, with an installed capacity of 120 MW. Before the revocation of the generation grant, which occurred on 03/16/2021, pursuant to ANEEL Authorizing Resolution No. 9,781, the unit operated on demand, based on the decisions of the National Electric System Operator (ONS).

Proquigel takes over Petrobras nitrogen fertilizer plants in Bahia and Sergipe (Fafen) for ten years

On August 4, 2020, the possession of the new facilities of the company Proquigel Química SA, which leased the Sergipe and Bahia Nitrogen Fertilizer Plants (Fafen) from Petrobras for 10 years. In March of this year, the new company generated jobs in Bahia and Sergipe as soon as it started operating in the factories.

With activities in neighboring states, Proquigel disbursed around R$ 177 million during the transaction to control Petrobras’ Fafens da Bahia and Sergipe for a decade, which could be extended for an equal period.

The lease includes, in addition to Petrobras factories, the ammonia and urea maritime terminals at the Port of Aratu, in Bahia. The plan, according to the company, is for the operation to start in early 2021.

Producer of ammonia, fertilizer urea, livestock urea, industrial urea, nitric acid, hydrogen and carbon dioxide, Fafen de Sergipe, located in the municipality of Laranjeiras, has been in hibernation since the beginning of 2019. According to the Government of Sergipe, the capacity The factory’s production capacity has already reached 300,000 tons of ammonium sulphate per year, being exported all over the world.

Since Petrobras started the company’s hibernation, the Government tried, at that time, in several ways, to find solutions to not lose production and activity of such proportion in the state, since Fafen has always had great importance in the economic development of the Baixo region. Cotinguiba.

About Unigel

Unigel is one of the largest Brazilian chemical companies, with a leading position in styrenics, acrylics and nitrogen fertilizers in Latin America. The company operates in the fertilizer segment through its subsidiary Proquigel Química SA In 2019, the company leased from Petrobras the nitrogen fertilizer plants in Bahia (Fafen-BA) and Sergipe (Fafen-SE).