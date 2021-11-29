Can the bank charge for purchases made with a cloned card?

Daily scams get more sophisticated, including card cloning, and more and more people become victims. Elderly people and people with little access to information are the main focus of the scammers, thus, few of them seek their rights legally, guaranteeing compensation by the bank.

In May 2020, the judge of the 3rd Civil Court of São Paulo, Carolina Bertholazzi, declared unenforceable the debts of a customer whose credit card was cloned. The bank must return the unduly discounted amounts.

On the one hand, the customer claimed that several transactions were carried out with his credit card outside of his usual use and in a short period of time.

The bank, in turn, maintained that the claimed transactions would have been made by the author’s card, in person, and in possession of the personal password, with no possibility of recognizing any fraud or irregularity.

However, The magistrate accepted the client’s arguments and cited, in the sentence, as the basis for her decision, article 14 of the Consumer Protection Code, which states that “the supplier is objectively liable for damages caused to the consumer by service failure provided, exempting itself from liability in case of exclusive fault of the victim, third party or fortuitous event or force majeure”.

Some institutions, such as Nubank, support themselves by temporarily blocking the customer’s physical card, until he, through the application, confirms his authorship in purchases considered as “suspicious”.

Banks must reimburse victims of cloned card

Scammers can clone the user’s card online or in person. In both cases, consumers are harmed, they are even unduly negative, and they have to bear all the losses.

Therefore, the consumer proving that he suffered the cloning of the card, the banks must duly compensate him for the bank fraud, and in some cases, even pay compensation in moral damages.

The following are considered losses subject to reimbursement:

Materials, for the loss of value in a blow, for example;

Morals, due to the stress that the consumer undergoes in suffering a fraud;

To the honor of the consumer, when he is negated by the scam.

Image: Edson Garcia/shutterstock.com