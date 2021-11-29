Canada uses strategic reserves of traditional syrup

In the midst of a global scarcity scenario, the Canada is accessing your strategic reserves. This time for the maple syrup.

Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, an industry-leading trading group, said it is releasing around 50 million pounds of its strategic maple syrup reserves, nearly half of the stock, informed Bloomberg.

The government-supported organization, which is often called OPEC (Organization of Exporting Countries of Petroleum) of maple syrup, uses its reserves to control product prices and supply.

In 2020, the province of Quebec produced 73% of all maple syrup in the world, and its biggest customer by far is the U.S, which account for about 60% of Canada’s export volume.

The strategic reserve was created to keep maple syrup in stock during bad harvests or when demand increases. This is the case now, after a short hot spring that has led to lower yields.

Historically, 2021 was an average year for Quebec maple production, with an estimated harvest of 133 million pounds, but sales increased 21% over last year, hurting available supply.

QMSP did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the CNN Business. “THE pandemic helped our case because we’re seeing people cook more at home and use more local produce,” said group spokeswoman Helene Normandin in an interview with Bloomberg. It is not just in Quebec that demand is increasing”.

The reservation has been in the news in the past. Between 2011 and 2012, 3,000 tonnes of maple syrup, valued at nearly C$20 million, was secretly diverted from the reserve in a notorious robbery known as “the great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist”.

