Carille avoids talking about a contract and explains why she didn’t use Marcos Leonardo at Santos

Marcos Leonardo is the great news for Santos in this final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

The 18-year-old forward scored both goals in the victory over Fortaleza in Vila Belmiro and drew the game against Internacional in Beira-Rio.

Coach Fábio Carille used the young man in his debut against Athletico, in September, and only started using Menino da Vila again, in November. He explained his reasons at a press conference after the 1-1 match against Inter.

“I don’t know about the contract, the board can answer. I’ve been training well, training well. I’ve had some calls since I arrived, three if I’m not mistaken. As I was always called to the national team, we were careful to put who was playing for the team. day by day. Tardelli who with his experience helped us a lot. Raniel who has already collaborated with goals. But I’m not surprised (the performance) by what I see in everyday life,” said Carille.

The coach avoided talking about Marcos Leonardo’s contractual situation. The center forward has a link until October 2022 and, so far, the negotiation has not progressed. As with Vinicius Balieiro, the board suggested a “refrigerator” for the boy. The strategy didn’t work, Marcos returned to play out of necessity and is more valued after the goals.

Marcos has been called up for the Brazilian under-20 team. The board could have asked for release to the CBF on these occasions mentioned by Carille, but it did not.

