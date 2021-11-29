Carille values ​​Santos’ performance against Inter and targets Sula: “Very satisfied”

Coach Fábio Carille praised Santos’ 1-1 draw against Internacional this Sunday, in Beira-Rio, for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe was worse in the first half, but improved in the final stage, drew with Marcos Leonardo and could have turned.

“We’re looking for alternatives. Sometimes we have difficulties in the first half, then we organize at halftime and the team matches. I thought our first half was good too, but our second half was much better. We created chances, with the ball in the foot, and I left very satisfied.” Carille said at a news conference before commenting on Camacho’s entry into the break.

“Felipe (Jonatan) complained about pain in the first half. Exchange went through that first. He was going to return with the same players and wait a little longer to put on the quality of Sandry and Camacho, but Felipe complained about a pain he’s been complaining about for a while and that’s why I changed. I believe that if Felipe continued with our adjustments, we would also grow in the second half. If there was to be a winning team, it would have to be Santos. We had the clearest chances with Ângelo, Madson and Marcos Leonardo.” , completed.

Alvinegro reached 46 points and runs a minimal risk of relegation. The focus now is on the South American.

“Mathematically, not yet (free from relegation). Teams with 40 points inside and outside the relegation zone (Bahia and Juventude) with two rounds to go. great in the South American Championship. Placing Santos in tournaments on the continent will be gratifying and pleasurable for all of us,” concluded the coach.

In the next round, Santos will face Flamengo at Maracanã, on December 6th.

