Carnival runs aground on Globo’s Commercial for doubts about parties in the pandemic · TV News

Unsure of Carnival in 2022 in many capitals, the advertising market is afraid to buy advertising quotas to cover the party on Globo. Things are ugliest in Salvador and Recife, capitals that have shown no signs of holding their celebrations. The network is still negotiating and is optimistic that the revelry will take place.

The main package that is in the square is the coverage of the parades of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The association’s leagues guarantee the realization, through protocols, between February 25th and 28th of next year. Globo has already paid the contracts.

According to the TV news, the brands that advertised in 2020 coverage had priority to buy 2022 quotas, but needed to respond by the last 16th. Crefisa and Unilever showed interest in continuing. The other three brands (Vigor, Extra and Sanofi) should not follow.

Globo has until December 16 to negotiate all five shares. If it goes beyond this period, the spaces are vacant for anyone who wants to. Until then, the broadcaster hopes that a decision is made by city halls and local governments, which will provide more security for the market.

Officially sought out by the column, Globo said it is talking to its partners about the matter. “We are still in a period of negotiation of the commercial plans presented at Upfront. And, as you know, we do not reveal details of ongoing negotiations”, said the company’s communication.

In Recife and Salvador, there are two different sales. In addition to national quotas, other local quotas are available. In the capital of Bahia, there are four spaces sold by Rede Bahia, for R$ 500 thousand each. In the city of Pernambuco, there are three others, for R$ 2 million.

Debates for the realization of Carnival continue to be large. The governors of Pernambuco and Bahia are afraid and say they do not want to put the population at risk, even with the high number of people vaccinated in the capitals. São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro ensure the holding of closed events, but there is still no talk about street blocks.