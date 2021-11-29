Carrick explains why he sent Ronaldo to the United bench in a derby against Chelsea: ‘No Drama’

Manchester United interim coach Michael Carrick explained the reason for leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and denied any influence from Ralf Rangnick

Playing at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea and Manchester United tied 1-1 this Sunday (28) for the 13th round of the Premier League. Sancho opened the scoreboard for the red devils, but Jorginho took a penalty and called the tie in London.

One of the big surprises of the visiting team was the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo on the reserve bench. the interim Michael Carrick was keen to explain the reason for the decision and still ruled out any ‘drama’ that could happen.

“Cristiano is probably our standout name, but it’s just game plan, ideas. I had a good conversation with Cristiano, actually he was great and we decided to continue like that today. I’m looking forward to the game,” he told SkySports before the game.

“It’s just a decision to pick a team, to be honest. I don’t think it needs more drama than this. We are happy with the team we have chosen, for sure. We came here to try to win the game, as we do in all games,” he added.

After the game, in an interview with BBC, the coach even made a point of denying that Ralf Rangnick had any influence on the squad.. The German is expected to be announced as the club’s coach in the coming days.