Casemiro praises Vinícius Jr. after Real’s victory: ‘It always makes a difference’ – 11/28/2021

Casemiro did not spare praise for his teammate at Real Madrid and the Brazilian team, Vinícius Júnior, after the victory today (28) by 2-1 over Sevilla, in the 15th round of the Spanish Championship. After leaving behind the marker, Karim Benzema tied the game and Vini scored the goal that ensured victory and the top of the table.

Vini Jr., used to deciding the game, once again met the expectations of the fans, and, although he had some other opportunities that could have resulted in a higher score, he only managed to get through the barrier set up by goalkeeper Bono in the final minutes of the match.

“He’s a top player for Real Madrid, and very often good players are like that, with the least amount they make great goals,” said Casemiro at the end of the match in a press conference.

Also according to the Brazilian, strong marking on his teammate is normal, but he still manages to make a difference in the game every time. “We know that he often has special bookings for him with 2 or 3 players just for him, but he always manages to make a difference.”

With the result, Real Madrid maintains the lead in the championship with 33 points added. Sevilla, on the other hand, drops to 4th place, with 28 points. In the next round, the Blancos take third placed Real Sociedad, on Saturday (4), at 17h. Sevilla will face Villareal, on the same day, at 10 am.