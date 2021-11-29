Casualties, possible return and search for solutions: Corinthians has a free week to pick up Grêmio | corinthians

After playing seven matches with less than four days apart, between the 30th and 36th round of the Brasileirão, Corinthians will once again have an almost full week to work (Monday and Tuesday will be off for the squad) before the duel against the Grêmio, in the penultimate round of the 2021 championship, on the 5th, at Neo Química Arena.

After beating Athletico-PR 1-0 this Sunday, reaching 56 points and securing at least a place in the pre-Libertadores, the coaching staff will have a week of hard work to plan the important duel, the last game of Timon as home team in this competition.

The days will be fundamental for Giuliano. With muscle pain in his right thigh, shirt 11 was undergoing treatment in recent days and was embezzled against Santos, Ceará and Athletico-PR. The tendency is for him to be able to play next weekend.

Sylvinho has two certain absences: defensive midfielder Gabriel and right-back Fagner, both suspended for the third yellow card. Obvious replacements can be the entries of Xavier, who already played a few minutes against Athletico-PR, and João Pedro, who debuted with a mistake in the game against Ceará.

Trained as a right-back at base, Du Queiroz could play the role, but that would take the player out of midfield at his best moment since he moved up. Against Athletico, he was elected the ace of the game.

At a press conference, Sylvinho preferred not to suggest any possible solution for the team. He didn’t even talk about the possibility that, after three games as a reserve, Willian will return to the starting lineup:

– Giuliano will be evaluated every day. Willian’s own situation, the same. We have a week. When you have a week, it’s about a week. Athlete recovers in 48h. A day or two before the game, you have to take your foot off, save your energy. It’s a week for us to improve some of the team’s qualities, but above all to recover well. We’ll see which athletes we have. Let’s have peace of mind and see the training sessions to assemble our team – he highlighted.

