Central Bank of Brazil opens the doors to cryptocurrencies and approves issuance of tokens using blockchain technology

For the first time in its history, the Central Bank of Brazil, BC, announced that it will authorize the issuance of tokens, in blockchain, within the national financial system. The authorization will take place within the BC regulatory Sandbox and will be directed to the company Brasil OTC, one of those selected by the regulator to develop its solution in the regulated environment.

In total, including Brazil OTC, seven projects were selected for Cycle 1 of the initiative, including projects from Banco Itau, JP Morgan and Mercado Pago.

In the case of Brasil OTC, the company uses a blockchain to tokenize private debt securities and, therefore, acts as a registrar and settlement agent for transactions involving the purchase and sale of tokenized assets, just like the Bitcoin Market, Liqi and Foxbit do with court orders and other titles on their platforms.

Unlike national cryptocurrency companies that use the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to issue its asset-backed tokens, Brasil OTC will use the R3 consortium’s blockchain, the Corda.

In addition, Brasil OTC was ‘formed’ within the BC, as it was initially conceived by Celso Jung, the company’s idea was born within the LIFT (Financial and Technological Innovations Laboratory) initiative, coordinated by Fenasbac (Federation of Central Bank Servers) with support of the BC itself. It was structured with some executives from the Stock Exchange, such as Paulo Oliveira, former Executive Director of BM&FBovespa and its current president.

“OTC will democratize debt issues due to blockchain technology. The minimum issue amount is R$ 20 million”, said Oliveira.

The executive also highlights that blockchain technology will reduce the cost of the entire process as it will allow for less spending on investment banks and lawyerss.

BC Sandbox

Sandbox BC was initially announced in 2019 and is an environment in which entities are authorized by the Central Bank to test, for a specified period, innovative projects in the financial or payments area, observing a specific set of regulatory provisions that support the controlled and delimited realization of their activities.

According to BC, the objective of the Sandbox is to encourage innovation and diversity of business models, encourage competition between suppliers of financial products and services and meet the diverse needs of users, within the scope of the SFN and SPB, ensuring proper functioning both.

“The purpose is to evaluate new experiences, innovative business models. The BC will analyze whether these proposals that were presented to us make sense, they can be put into effect. If the answer is positive, it is up to us, as the regulatory body of the SFN and SPB, to develop a standard that encompasses these innovations”, explained the analyst at Decem and coordinator of CESB technical assistance, César Frade

In total, Cycle 1 had 52 projects registered. Among the priorities of this first edition of Sandbox BC are projects that deal with solutions for the foreign exchange market; fostering the capital market through synergy mechanisms with the credit market; solutions for Open Banking, Pix and the rural credit market and the promotion of sustainable finance.

selected projects

The expectation is that the solutions will be available on the market as early as next year and, in addition to Brasil OTC, other initiatives were also selected. Check out:

HIMOV – Loan with property guarantee, with payment on maturity and without periodic amortizations, in conjunction with the taking out of specific insurance to reduce relevant risks.

JP Morgan – Technological solution for the execution of multi-currency payment instructions, for exclusive use between institutions authorized by the BC to operate in the foreign exchange market for the purpose of immediate exchange of reserves

Itaucard – Carrying out payment transactions with credit granting, revolving or in installments, using Pix functionalities

Inco – Development of a secondary market for Bank Credit Bills – CCBs

Mercado Pago – Implementation of a network of physical points that offer the service of contribution of resources in kind

IUPI – Platform capable of moving amounts between two or more accounts, by transferring amounts to ‘temporary or settlement’ accounts, on demand, to carry out an operation under previously signed conditions.

Approved projects will receive specific authorization from the Central Bank and will have their development monitored by the Strategic Management Committee of Sandbox BC (Cesb).

“Cycle 1 will last for one year, and may be extended for another year. The intention is that, after this period, and with BC guidelines, selected projects that prove effective can be permanently implemented by market participants , contributing to the offer of new and better services to users of the National Financial Systems (SFN) and Brazilian Payments (SPB)”, says BC.

READ MORE