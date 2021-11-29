Chape’s accident turns 5: specialist points out similarities with Marília Mendonça’s accident

The accident with Chapecoense’s plane while traveling to Colombia completes five years this Sunday. Recently, another accident impacted Brazil with the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people in the Serra de Caratinga, in Minas Gerais. At Tragedies of Chapecoense and singer Marília Mendonça they boil down to pain and longing.

While the expert report of the singer’s accident is not filed, the Verdão do Oeste incident presented ‘human failures‘ from beginning to end.

+ Scare! Atlético-GO flight back from Chapecó because it couldn’t land

To explain the circumstances surrounding both accidents, the THROW called the doctor in risk management and security from the State University of California, Geraldo Portela.

Despite the significant difference between aircraft sizes, the specialist considers that the cases are similar in certain aspects, such as the fact that the accident happened close to the airport and the characteristic of being a charter flight.

+ See your team’s position in Brasileirão!

See the interview:

Is it possible to link the plane crashes of Chapecoense and Marília Mendonça?



– The main similarity is the fact that both are contracted flights. These are not commercial flights, where you have a routine of flights that fit. Commercial aviation follows a rite of inspection and specific rigor, while general aviation aims to make schedules more flexible for customers. Both accidents involve VIPs, who are personalities with repercussions in the press and who mobilize thousands of people, whether in a football stadium or in a concert arena. So, they need to keep schedules – said the author of books on the subject in the United States and United Kingdom.



+ Ao L!, Jakson Follmann recalls the tragedy of Chapecoense and talks about ‘second chance’: ‘Moment for reflection’

– This has happened in other cases of air accidents: often, the customer’s schedule is very rigid and this fact can put some pressure on the crew and airline. But the ones also have clear differences. In Chape’s case, you had a much larger number of passengers and the agility of the aircraft was not the same as a small one, which could land at smaller airports – he added.

In recent years, we’ve seen a few accidents involving small planes. Are these planes more accident prone than Boeing? Why don’t they have a black box?

– Small planes are normally used in general aviation, which have different requirements. That doesn’t mean they are unsafe. But when you hire an air taxi, you assume time risks to fulfill the client’s schedule. This type of aviation is more likely to be the target of pressure on deadlines and very intense schedules than compared to commercial aviation – analyzed Portela.

– The black box is an accessory that the aircraft may or may not have. On large aircraft it is required, and on charter flights it is a disposable accessory. Companies aren’t too concerned about this. It’s not mandatory, so it doesn’t have a focus of attention. Those who hire these flights are not people specializing in aircraft – he said.

Like Chape’s, Marília’s plane crashed near the airport. It is common?

– We have to recognize that take-off and landing operations are the most critical in aviation. Once it takes off and stabilizes, flight management is much smoother. But the take-off and landing operation is where the approach is involved, it involves a limit situation for the pilots. It’s not a coincidence. That’s why there is a higher frequency of accidents in these situations. In the case of Marília, the approach was in a place where pilots should not have so often and there were obstacles very close to the path when there was a failure.

– In Chape’s case, the situation was different. You had in charge, the airline manager, the flight manager and pilot, all in one person. Within all this work, there are business issues involving fuel expense and airline and pilot history. The idea was to save time and money without refueling. As they are the most critical operations, if there are any issues with these issues, those issues surface.



In the accident involving Chape, at what points is it possible to point out human failures?

– Chape’s plane crashed due to a series of human and personal failures, both involving management and aeronautical controllership. For example, the fact that the pilot is also an airline manager. There was an interest in economically performing the flight, reducing supplies and trying to please customers, since a stop to refuel would delay the journey. That was a human error. As a manager, he made a mistake in not making the supply. In addition, as a pilot, he had to observe the condition of his instruments, which indicated that he no longer had enough fuel to make a flight.

– Communication with the control tower also failed on both sides. But it must be understood that the parent company did not know the critical fuel level of the aircraft. It was a vulnerability supported by this commander who, in fact, was a manager intending to save money on his flight. He had no interest in being explicit and the tower did not take into account the possibility that they were practically out of fuel.

Did calculations for fuel usage fail?

Pilots already leave with the fuel usage calculations done. You cannot go out of bounds. There was human error in flight planning. And even if during the flight he realized that there would be no fuel to complete the journey, he could, well before reaching the limit, make an additional landing for refueling. It is not normal in aviation to take off without this reservation. It happened because he was a manager focused on reducing costs. If it were someone else, the pilot would certainly complain to the company. Alone, he made decisions that resulted in this catastrophe.

*Intern, under the supervision of Ricardo Guimarães.