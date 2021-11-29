Cheaper Intel Core Alder Lake are coming, including Core i5-12500 and 12400

Non-K series crashed chips leak in images for the first time and confirm arrival of mid-range 12th generation CPUs

This week The first images of Intel Alder Lake processors 12th generation non-K series leaked, with locked clocks. Intel Core i9-12900 (code SRL4E), Core i5-12600 (code SRL4F), Core i5-12500 (code SRL4G) and Core i5-12400 (code SLR4P) CPUs were shown.

The photographs were posted by user “DDAA117” on Chinese Q&A website Zhihu. It’s worth remembering that he was also the first to publish photos of the Intel Core i9-12900K and i5-12600K chips, well before their respective releases.

Shortly after publication, insider @momomo_us went to his Twitter account to confirm the authenticity of the information. both still shared CPU-Z software screenshots containing the main CPU data, detailed below.



Intel Core i9-12900

In its non-K version, the Intel Core i9-12900 will keep the same core configuration, having 8 Performance colors (Golden Cove) and 8 Efficiency cores (Gracemont). According to the CPU-Z captures, the chip will have a base clock of 2.4GHz and a boost frequency of 5.1GHz. The CPU will feature an amount of 30MB of L3 cache memory.

Intel Core i7-12700

This version is being described as simplified. she will have only half of the efficiency cores, resulting in a setting of 8 colors of Performance + 4 colors of efficiency. Altogether there will be 12 cores and 20 threads, with base clocks of 2.1 GHz and Boost clock of 4.9 GHz. clocks shown apply only to Golden Cove colors of Performance.

Intel Core i5-12600, 12500 and 12400

An important point of the leak is the presence of chips from the mid i5 series. It will consist of three models, starting with 12600. It has a base clock of 3.3 GHz and a Boost clock of 4.8 GHz.



The i5-12500 model reduces clocks to 3.0 GHz and 4.6 GHz, respectively. The i5-12400 version operates at just 2.5 GHz and 4.4 GHz, with frequency being the only differentiating factor between the chips.

Something very curious about these processors is that they seem to have none of the efficiency cores. Instead, as MSI pointed out, its configuration is based on Exclusively in 6 high-performance Golden Cove-type cores.

Despite being absent from the images, the entry-level lineup of Intel Alder Lake processors has already been partially confirmed, being composed by the models i3-12300 and i3-12100 (the simplest within the new family). The clocks or core configurations of these CPUs are not yet known.

Launch of new Intel Alder Lake processors

Considering that chip samples are already circulating among insiders, it’s very likely the launch will take place soon. Something that corroborates this is the fact that many retailers have already listed the new processors in their virtual inventory.

There were leaks of Canadian store databases as well as the Nexus, from Bangladesh – which even claims to already have some units in stock.

The expectation is that the Intel will launch processors in January 2022, with a possible announcement during CES 2022, which will be held in Las Vegas. As they are models aimed at the mid-range or entry-level market, these chips should come with new motherboards with B660 and H610 chipsets.

If the launch is confirmed during CES, Intel will have a very busy event. It is worth remembering that several sources are also pointing to the launch of the company’s graphics cards at the same time.

Will Intel finally reveal the details and performance of the Arc Alchemist GPUs? Read more about it below:

Entry-level Intel Arc Alchemist GPU will have 6GB of GDDR6 memory for $179

Leakage details model DG2-128EU, which can have performance equivalent or superior to that of an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super



Via: VideoCardz Source: Zhihu