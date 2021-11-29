check the date and where to watch the draw LIVE

Credit: David Ramos/Getty ImagesRead more at: https://placar.abril.com.br/placar/Quando-onde-e-por-quem-sera-disputado-o-mundial-de-clubes-de-2021/

Palmeiras won the right to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup after winning the Copa Libertadores 2021 by beating Flamengo 2-1. and it can end the jokes so remembered by rivals.

Scheduled to take place in early 2022, the competition dates and games will be defined in this Monday (29), at 1:00 pm, Brasilia time. The event will be broadcast LIVE in real time through the FIFA YouTube channel. To watch, simply access the website and follow the draw for free.

The seven participants in the competition, inclusive, have already been defined. Are they:

Chelsea/England (Europe);

Palmeiras/Brazil (South America);

Monterrey/Mexico (Central and North America);

Al-Ahly/Egypt (Africa);

Al-Hilal/Saudi Arabia (Asia);

Auckland City/New Zealand (Oceania);

Al-Jazeera/United Arab Emirates (Champion of the host country).

Summer is tri! Palmeiras is champion of Libertadores 2021

With the third Libertadores title conquered in its history, Palmeiras won access to the Club World Cup, which will take place at the beginning of 2022. Verdão will have one more opportunity to, at least, end the jokes of not having the World Cup. In the previous edition, Alviverde ended up eliminated by Tigres by 1-0, with a goal by Gignac. In the decision for 3rd place, the club led by Abel Ferreira was defeated by Al-Ahly, from Egypt, on penalties, after a draw in normal time.

