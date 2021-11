Chelsea vs Manchester United, Real Madrid on the field and the NFL; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

Chelsea x Manchester United classic, LaLiga double round, PSG and hot NFL games are highlights of the programming broadcast by ESPN on Star+ this Sunday (28)

THE ESPN on Star+ has arrived! And you’ll have another day full of events for you to attend whenever and wherever you want.

Sunday (28) of sports will be full of emotion with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. And soon there is a Dutch and Italian Championship and also Neymar, Messi and co. like Paris Saint-Germain at the French Championship, at 9 am.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

With a packed Premier League round, the Manchester City face the West Ham, at 11:00. A little later, at 1:30 pm, the big classic of the round: Chelsea x Manchester United promise a hell of a game at Stamford Bridge.

The football day also includes other great attractions such as Cadiz x Madrid’s athletic and Real Madrid x Seville in LaLiga, in addition to the trendy Olympique de Marseille and Lyon with commitments by French. Do you think it’s over? There is still a lot of ball rolling in Argentina and the United States.

the sunday of NFL starts with Titans x Patriots, and will also feature Rams x Packers and Browns x Ravens. And all this with the NHL rounds, college basketball and more. by ESPN on Star+.

Important: the game Burnley x tottenham it was delayed because of the blizzard at Burnley.

See this Sunday’s full schedule on ESPN on Star+

8:15 am

SOCCER

Dutch Championship

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax – CLICK AND WATCH!

8:30 am

SOCCER

italian championship

Udinese x Genoa – CLICK AND WATCH!

9 am

SOCCER

Scottish Championship

Livingston vs Rangers – CLICK AND WATCH!

9 am

SOCCER

French Championship

St. Etienne x Paris St. Germain – CLICK AND WATCH!

9:30 am

SOCCER

Belgian Championship

Genk x Brugge – CLICK AND WATCH!

10 am

SOCCER

Laliga

Betis x Raise

10 am

SOCCER

2nd division of Spain

Leganes x Las Palmas

10:30 am

SOCCER

Dutch Championship

Twente x Feyenoord – CLICK AND WATCH!

11am

SOCCER

italian championship

Milan x Sassuolo – CLICK AND WATCH!

11am

SOCCER

italian championship

Spezia x Bologna – CLICK AND WATCH!

11am

SOCCER

Premier League

Brentford vs Everton – CLICK AND WATCH!

11am

SOCCER

Premier League

Leicester City vs Watford – CLICK AND WATCH!

11am

SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester City vs West Ham United – CLICK AND WATCH!

12h

RUGBY

Premiership

Saracens x Sale Sharks – CLICK AND WATCH!

12h

RUGBY

Costa Rica Sevens

Day 2

12h

SOCCER

2nd division of Spain

Amorebieta x Zaragoza

12:15 pm

SOCCER

Laliga

Espanyol x Real Society – CLICK AND WATCH!

12:30 pm

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational

To be confirmed x To be confirmed

12:45 pm

SOCCER

Dutch Championship

Heerenveen vs PSV Eindhoven – CLICK AND WATCH!

13h

SOCCER

French Championship

Montpellier vs Lyon – CLICK AND WATCH!

1:30 pm

SOCCER

Premier League

Chelsea vs Manchester United – CLICK AND WATCH!

14h

TABLE TENNIS

ITTF WTTC Houston

6th

14h

BASKETBALL

University Basketball: SEC

Troy x Florida

14h

SOCCER

italian championship

Rome x Turin – CLICK AND WATCH!

2:30 pm

SOCCER

Laliga

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid

3pm

FOOTBALL

NFL

Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots – CLICK AND WATCH!

3pm

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes – CLICK AND WATCH!

3pm

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational

To be confirmed x To be confirmed

3:30 pm

ESPN FC

16h

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Female

Bethune-Cookman x Alabama

16h

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Female

troy x duke

16h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Minnesota Wild – CLICK AND WATCH!

4:45 pm

SOCCER

French Championship

Olympique Marseille vs Troyes – CLICK AND WATCH!

4:45 pm

SOCCER

italian championship

Napoli x Lazio – CLICK AND WATCH!

17h

SOCCER

Argentine Championship

Rosario Central x River Plate – CLICK AND WATCH!

17h

SOCCER

Laliga

Real Madrid vs Seville – CLICK AND WATCH!

17h

SOCCER

Peruvian Championship: Final

Sporting Cristal x Alianza Lima – CLICK AND WATCH!

17h

SOCCER

Major League Soccer: Play-Offs: Conference Semi-Finals

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake – CLICK AND WATCH!

5:55 pm

SPORTSCENTER

18h

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Female

Richmond x Virginia

18h

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational

To be confirmed x To be confirmed

18h

BASKETBALL

University Basketball: SEC

Pennsylvania vs Arkansas

18:25

FOOTBALL

NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers – CLICK AND WATCH!

18:30

SOCCER

Venezuelan Championship

Deportivo Tachira x Caracas – CLICK AND WATCH!

7:15 pm

SOCCER

Argentine Championship

Argentinos Juniors x Gimnasia LP – CLICK AND WATCH!

7:30 pm

BASKETBALL

FIBA: World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Americas

United States x Cuba

7:30 pm

SOCCER

Major League Soccer: Play-Offs: Conference Semi-Finals

Philadelphia Union x Nashville – CLICK AND WATCH!

20h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers – CLICK AND WATCH!

20h

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Atlantic 10

Villanova x La Salle

8:30 pm

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational

To be confirmed x To be confirmed

20:55

PASS LINE: ROUND TABLE

9pm

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs New Jersey Devils – CLICK AND WATCH!

9pm

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs Boston Bruins – CLICK AND WATCH!

9pm

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

San Jose Sharks vs Chicago Blackhawks – CLICK AND WATCH!

9.30 pm

SOCCER

Argentine Championship

Boca Juniors x Newells – CLICK AND WATCH!

22h

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Chris Paul HBCU Challenge

Hampton x Norfolk State

22h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks – CLICK AND WATCH!

22:20

FOOTBALL

NFL

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens – CLICK AND WATCH!

22:30

SPORTSCENTER

22:30

SOCCER

USL Championship: Play-Offs: Final

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Orange County

12:30 am

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Chris Paul HBCU Challenge

Grambling x Morgan State