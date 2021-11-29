Chevrolet Onix back to top monthly sales after 8 months

With only two more business days left until the end of November, the registration numbers updated by Fenabrave until yesterday (28/11) indicate that the Chevrolet Onix (8,025) will most likely ensure an overall lead that it has not occupied since February. Fourth in the 1st fortnight, Fiat Strada (6,615) rose two positions in recent days.
Fiat’s pickup, however, still seems threatened by the Chevrolet Onix Plus, preferred by 6,378 consumers – in the first days of November, the leader among sedans was sixth. Ninth in the last October partial, Volkswagen Gol (5,697) comes in 4th, with Hyundai Creta (5,426) completing the top 5 as leader among SUVs and crossovers.
The dispute for 5th place, however, still seems to be open, since the difference in relation to Argo (5,100), 8th, is only 326 units. Above the Fiat hatch, the best-selling model last month, we have the Fiat Toro (5,124) and the Tracker (5,107), ensuring three Chevrolet models among the top seven.
Hyundai HB20 (4,778) and Jeep Compass (4,462) close the top platoon with nearly 300 units ahead of VW T-Cross (4,192). Among the larger pickup trucks, Toyota Hilux (3,669) has already opened a good advantage over Chevrolet S10 (2,848). With promotions in its dealership network, Nissan sees Kicks surpass the 3,000-unit barrier (3,089) and Versa surpass 1,500 (1,515).
In an internal Toyota fight, Corolla is beating Corolla Cross by just 55 units (3,054 x 2,999). Highlight for the debut of the Fiat Pulse (1,786) in the top 25, showing potential to rise even more during the last month of 2021, and for the absence of the Fiat Mobi, leader among entry vehicles of the year – biggest rival, the Renault Kwid (2,747) is in the top 20.
POS.
MODEL
PART NEW 21
1st
ONIX CHEVROLET
8025
2nd
FIAT STRADA
6,615
3rd
CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS
6,378
4th
VW GOL
5697
5th
HYUNDAI CRETE
5426
6th
FIAT TORO
5.124
7th
CHEVROLET TRACKER
5.107
8th
FIAT ARGO
5,100
9th
HYUNDAI HB20
4,778
10th
JEEP COMPASS
4,462
11th
VW T-CROSS
4,192
12th
TOYOTA HILUX
3,669
13th
JEEP RENEGADE
3,574
14th
NISSAN KICKS
3,089
15th
TOYOTA COROLLA
3,054
16th
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
2,999
17th
FIAT CHRONOS
2,860
18th
CHEVROLET S10
2,848
19th
RENAULT KWID
2,747
20th
VW VOYAGE
2693
21st
HONDA HR-V
2,517
22nd
VW SAVEIRO
1,941
23rd
FIAT PULSE
1,786
24th
HYUNDAI HB20S
1,727
25th
NISSAN VERSA
1,515
Source: Fenabrave
Photos: Motor1.com and dissemination