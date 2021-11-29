Chevrolet Onix back to top monthly sales after 8 months

by

With only two more business days left until the end of November, the registration numbers updated by Fenabrave until yesterday (28/11) indicate that the Chevrolet Onix (8,025) will most likely ensure an overall lead that it has not occupied since February. Fourth in the 1st fortnight, Fiat Strada (6,615) rose two positions in recent days.

Fiat’s pickup, however, still seems threatened by the Chevrolet Onix Plus, preferred by 6,378 consumers – in the first days of November, the leader among sedans was sixth. Ninth in the last October partial, Volkswagen Gol (5,697) comes in 4th, with Hyundai Creta (5,426) completing the top 5 as leader among SUVs and crossovers.

Fiat Strada Freedom CD 1.3 2021
Chevrolet Onix Plus Midnight
Volkswagen Gol 1.6 MSI AT6 2019
Hyundai Creta Platinum 1.0T 2022 on the go

The dispute for 5th place, however, still seems to be open, since the difference in relation to Argo (5,100), 8th, is only 326 units. Above the Fiat hatch, the best-selling model last month, we have the Fiat Toro (5,124) and the Tracker (5,107), ensuring three Chevrolet models among the top seven.

Hyundai HB20 (4,778) and Jeep Compass (4,462) close the top platoon with nearly 300 units ahead of VW T-Cross (4,192). Among the larger pickup trucks, Toyota Hilux (3,669) has already opened a good advantage over Chevrolet S10 (2,848). With promotions in its dealership network, Nissan sees Kicks surpass the 3,000-unit barrier (3,089) and Versa surpass 1,500 (1,515).

In an internal Toyota fight, Corolla is beating Corolla Cross by just 55 units (3,054 x 2,999). Highlight for the debut of the Fiat Pulse (1,786) in the top 25, showing potential to rise even more during the last month of 2021, and for the absence of the Fiat Mobi, leader among entry vehicles of the year – biggest rival, the Renault Kwid (2,747) is in the top 20.

POS.

MODEL

PART NEW 21

1st

ONIX CHEVROLET

8025

2nd

FIAT STRADA

6,615

3rd

CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS

6,378

4th

VW GOL

5697

5th

HYUNDAI CRETE

5426

6th

FIAT TORO

5.124

7th

CHEVROLET TRACKER

5.107

8th

FIAT ARGO

5,100

9th

HYUNDAI HB20

4,778

10th

JEEP COMPASS

4,462

11th

VW T-CROSS

4,192

12th

TOYOTA HILUX

3,669

13th

JEEP RENEGADE

3,574

14th

NISSAN KICKS

3,089

15th

TOYOTA COROLLA

3,054

16th

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS

2,999

17th

FIAT CHRONOS

2,860

18th

CHEVROLET S10

2,848

19th

RENAULT KWID

2,747

20th

VW VOYAGE

2693

21st

HONDA HR-V

2,517

22nd

VW SAVEIRO

1,941

23rd

FIAT PULSE

1,786

24th

HYUNDAI HB20S

1,727

25th

NISSAN VERSA

1,515

Source: Fenabrave
Photos: Motor1.com and dissemination