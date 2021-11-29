Chevrolet Onix back to top monthly sales after 8 months

With only two more business days left until the end of November, the registration numbers updated by Fenabrave until yesterday (28/11) indicate that the Chevrolet Onix (8,025) will most likely ensure an overall lead that it has not occupied since February. Fourth in the 1st fortnight, Fiat Strada (6,615) rose two positions in recent days.

Fiat’s pickup, however, still seems threatened by the Chevrolet Onix Plus, preferred by 6,378 consumers – in the first days of November, the leader among sedans was sixth. Ninth in the last October partial, Volkswagen Gol (5,697) comes in 4th, with Hyundai Creta (5,426) completing the top 5 as leader among SUVs and crossovers.

The dispute for 5th place, however, still seems to be open, since the difference in relation to Argo (5,100), 8th, is only 326 units. Above the Fiat hatch, the best-selling model last month, we have the Fiat Toro (5,124) and the Tracker (5,107), ensuring three Chevrolet models among the top seven.

Hyundai HB20 (4,778) and Jeep Compass (4,462) close the top platoon with nearly 300 units ahead of VW T-Cross (4,192). Among the larger pickup trucks, Toyota Hilux (3,669) has already opened a good advantage over Chevrolet S10 (2,848). With promotions in its dealership network, Nissan sees Kicks surpass the 3,000-unit barrier (3,089) and Versa surpass 1,500 (1,515).

In an internal Toyota fight, Corolla is beating Corolla Cross by just 55 units (3,054 x 2,999). Highlight for the debut of the Fiat Pulse (1,786) in the top 25, showing potential to rise even more during the last month of 2021, and for the absence of the Fiat Mobi, leader among entry vehicles of the year – biggest rival, the Renault Kwid (2,747) is in the top 20.

POS. MODEL PART NEW 21 1st ONIX CHEVROLET 8025 2nd FIAT STRADA 6,615 3rd CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS 6,378 4th VW GOL 5697 5th HYUNDAI CRETE 5426 6th FIAT TORO 5.124 7th CHEVROLET TRACKER 5.107 8th FIAT ARGO 5,100 9th HYUNDAI HB20 4,778 10th JEEP COMPASS 4,462 11th VW T-CROSS 4,192 12th TOYOTA HILUX 3,669 13th JEEP RENEGADE 3,574 14th NISSAN KICKS 3,089 15th TOYOTA COROLLA 3,054 16th TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS 2,999 17th FIAT CHRONOS 2,860 18th CHEVROLET S10 2,848 19th RENAULT KWID 2,747 20th VW VOYAGE 2693 21st HONDA HR-V 2,517 22nd VW SAVEIRO 1,941 23rd FIAT PULSE 1,786 24th HYUNDAI HB20S 1,727 25th NISSAN VERSA 1,515

Source: Fenabrave

Photos: Motor1.com and dissemination