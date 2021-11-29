Christmas photo deletion made Harry and Meghan become royalty

The removal of a photo of Harry, Meghan and Archie from Queen Elizabeth’s traditional year-end address in 2019 may have been the trigger for the couple to leave the royal family in January 2020.

The news was told in “Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan” (in free translation: Brothers and wives: inside the private lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan), new book by Christopher Anderson on the Royal Family, released last week, according to Page Six.

According to the tabloid narrates, the book says that the queen “looked at the tables where the photos she so lovingly selected were laid out”, until she said that “all were fine but one”, referring to Harry’s photo , Meghan and the then newborn Archie.

The exclusion would have been a form of “retaliation” by the queen, after Prince Harry chose to spend Christmas with his wife, son and mother-in-law, Doria ragland, in Canada instead of in the UK.

The publication also says that, upon seeing the pronouncement and the exclusion, William was frightened and commented to Kate that Harry would be furious.

The author writes that the contempt made Harry confide in a friend that he “felt like he, Meghan and Archie were being excluded from the family”.

A month later, he and Meghan announced their departure from the royal family.

A spokeswoman for the Queen said: “We do not comment on books of this type as this runs the risk of giving them some form of authority or credibility.”

Exit and accusations of racism

The departure of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, from the royal family, in January 2020, is one of the most discussed issues in the world to date. At the time, the couple announced that they were beginning to move away from royal duties, without going into more detail on why, other than a desire to be “financially independent.”

Since then, Harry and Meghan told that racism was one of the reasons that made them leave the UK.

In the new book, the author also alleges that Charles was the member of the relative who made racist comments about the couple’s children.