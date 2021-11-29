City of SP fears omicron variant and may delay release of masks in open environments | São Paulo

This Monday (29), the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, considered it reckless to maintain the release forecast for the next few weeks.

The variant was first registered in South Africa and is already considered the one with the highest number of mutations. Experts try to find out how transmissible or dangerous it is.

Ômicron: what is known about new variant detected in South Africa

The municipal administration is still waiting for the results of its own study, but the expectation, initially, was to follow the schedule established by the government.

A new opinion on the matter should be released on December 6, the date scheduled for the conclusion of the analyzes carried out by the Municipal Health Department on the feasibility of this flexibility.

This Sunday (28), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) informed that a Brazilian passenger traveling through South Africa and who disembarked in Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, tested positive for Covid-19.

There is no confirmation if the case is the omicron variant. Genetic sequencing to identify the virus strain is being carried out by the Adolfo Lutz Institute, and the forecast is that the analysis will be ready within five days.

The patient, who is already in isolation, has a complete vaccination schedule. He is a 29-year-old man from Guarulhos who came from Ethiopia. He is now at home and has only mild symptoms of the disease.

This Monday (29), the World Health Organization (WHO), said that the omicron variant of the coronavirus represents a very high risk for the planet.

The organization also stated that there are many doubts about the variant, especially about the real danger it represents.

Since last week, countries have been suspending flights from African countries in an attempt to curb the spread of the variant, which has already been confirmed on all continents (see list of countries here).

‘It is a moment of caution, to resume the use of the mask and care’, says the deputy director of the WHO on micron