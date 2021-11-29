Claudia Leitte, Doria and SP mayor are criticized for show with crowding; see video

The singer Claudia Leitte ended up among the most talked about subjects of the networks, this Sunday morning (28), after playing a show with his block Blow Out, in the parking lot of Space of the Americas, in São Paulo, on Saturday.

The presentation, as can be seen in several videos posted on the networks, caused great crowding, with people without any distance and without protective masks.

‘I love meeting people’

Before going on stage, the singer declared in an interview:

“In this quarantine, in this crazy period that we are living, I was absolutely sure that I had never been away from the stage for so long in my entire life. Since I was a child, I have been on stage. I would go to a bar and ask others to sing chicken soup. My teenage years also sang in bars. I always had a stage. It was very complicated for me. I love performing. I love to see people happy. I love meeting people. My inspiration comes a lot from that.”

Doria and Ricardo Nunes

Indignant with both the singer and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), and the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), netizens stated that they are still required to wear protective masks and maintain isolation in bars, malls and public places, but that, during the presentation, no care was taken. See tweets below:

