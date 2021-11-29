Claudia Leitte is accused of promoting agglomeration after concert with electric trio in São Paulo – Zoeira

The singer Claudia Leitte became one of the most talked about topics on twitter, this Sunday (28), after promoting a show with agglomeration in São Paulo. Social network users uploaded the hastag #ClaudiaLeitteGenocida with criticism of the artist.

According to information from the newspaper metropolises, Claudia was the main attraction of the Blow Out Party, together with her electric trio this Saturday (27), in the Espaço das Américas parking lot, in São Paulo.

After the circulation of images and videos from the show this Sunday, the singer was accused of agglomeration, while a new strain of coronavirus worries health experts.

audience limit

On Instagram, Leitte shared videos and photos of the party, claiming that it was an “event held with limited audience, requirement for proof of vaccination and other sanitary requirements established by the Health Department of São Paulo”.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of São Paulo and the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) reported that, under current rules, there is no limit of people in commercial establishments. Claudia Leitte’s press office was contacted by metropolises, but did not comment.