Claudia Raia releases her first music video: ‘It reminded me of the times of ‘Don’t run away from the Raia” | TV & Famous

Claudia Raia has a rich artistic experience in her 40-year career. Ballet dancer , actress and singer , she is celebrating yet another achievement in her trajectory: releasing a music video. For the first time, the Show dos Famosos judges recorded a video singing one of their songs. After releasing the first album of a totally Brazilian musical spectacle, with ten songs from “Repair for Dois”, one of the tracks, “Tô much better sem voce”, originated the video.

The artist said that she remembered the time she made the special, inspired by the theater magazine, “No Fuja da Raia”, in 1995, when she danced with more than 20 dancers and acted with personalities such as Xuxa, Edson Celulari, Tony Ramos and more .

“What excited me the most is bringing the language of musicals to the audiovisual platform in this format. It’s a kind of spin off of the piece. This track on the disc is one of those ‘bubble gum’ that sticks in your head. The project as a whole is, above all, , very affectionate for us. It reminded me of the times of the trilogy ‘Don’t run away from the Raia’, but in a contemporary way, revisited. I was very happy with the result. I hope the audience enjoys it as much as we had fun in the process.”

The clip is a great tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community. Claudia invited special artists to participate in this moment with her: “This audience has always been with me and has been by my side in these 40 years of my career. Now it’s my turn to repay all this love. I invited Marcia Pantera, Gysella Popovick, Catherrine to be with me Leclery, Salete Campari, Laysa Bombom, Alexia Twister, Silvetty Montilla, Allyssa Drummond, Lilian Ravani, Thália Bombinha and Rafaelly Poul. Catherrine, for example, came from Germany especially for recording.”

In addition to having a diva starring in the clip, we have another talented woman behind the camera: Marcella Rica. The actress signs the script and directs the video for Claudia Raia.

“The direction is by Marcella Rica, who is a gay woman. I’m very excited with the result,” said Claudia.

“It’s always a delight and a privilege to work with Claudia and Jarbas. When she called me asking for help to make this idea come true, I didn’t think twice, especially with the opportunity to exalt the art drag and work with this squad wonderful!”, said Marcella, who added:

“It was a mad rush [risos], we do everything – from the location visit, recording, pre and post production – in about 4 days, if I’m not mistaken.”

In production, Claudia shines once again. In addition to showing all her vocal potential and putting on a show of interpretation, what also draws attention are her costumes. She changes her clothes several times as well as her musical performances. According to the director of the clip, the objective was to show this quick exchange of looks in the video as it happens on stage.

“The idea was also to make this parallel with the language of the show, where they change clothes with incredible speed several times during the play. That’s why the idea of ​​sequence shots with quick transitions and that bring a certain illusionism”, explained Marcella.

