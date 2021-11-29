Climon? Andressa Suita refers to Gusttavo Lima as ”the children’s father” and the web is suspicious

Andressa Suita attended the concert of Gusttavo Lima, this Saturday (27), in São José do Rio Preto, which was a real success. The model shared a moment from the stage when the singer was performing in the crowd of fans. But what caught the attention of the followers was one small detail that caught their attention.

The way the digital influencer referred to the singer was considered “dry”. Although they do not confirm that they have re-married, everyone knows they are together, but Andressa Suita wrote in the stories: “The children’s father shone too bright.”

Also check: Claudia Leitte is called genocidal by Pocketnaristas after an event with agglomeration

Andressa Suita puts the mansion she used to live in with Gusttavo Lima for sale

Gusttavo Lima’s famous mansion is being sold. According to Léo Dias, Andressa Suita would be negotiating the property for R$13 million in the property located in Alphaville, Goiânia.

The singer is living in an apartment in the same city, but he is not living under the same roof as Andressa. Although the two are together, they do not assume, at least publicly, that they have resumed their marriage.

In an interview with Sabrina Sato’s channel at the beginning of the year, the influencer changed the subject when the subject was her civil status and said only that she no longer labels what she is living with the countryman.

“I will no longer label my relationship. It will be in God’s timing. Dona Kika, after the off-screen story. I’m in favor of the family, but they both have to be happy. But that time was nice, important for me to find myself again, seek my self-esteem and know that I own myself and not deposit my happiness on others. When all this happened, I even said to Gusttavo ‘thank you so much’. I didn’t cancel myself because of him, he never charged me for that, I went with myself“, remembered.

You might like: Mileide Mihaile says she doesn’t talk to Thyane Dantas, current Wesley Safadão