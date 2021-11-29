Club World Cup affects Palmeiras in two derbies, and Chelsea could suffer in Champions League; see calendar

FIFA has announced competition dates that will feature Palmeiras and Chelsea, and the two have a tight schedule

FIFA announced this Monday morning that the Club World Cup 2021 will be played between February 3rd and 12th, 2022, in the United Arab Emirates. champion of Libertadores Conmebol, O palm trees you will have to have your calendar adapted to compete in the competition.

The dates announced by FIFA coincide with rounds of the Paulista championship, which will be in progress next season. During the World Cup, for example, Palmeiras has scored a derby against São Paulo, for the fourth round of the State Championship; and, one day after a possible decision, he would face the Corinthians.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Despite the World Cup starting on the 3rd, Palmeiras will only debut later, as they go straight into the semifinals. The exact path of the Brazilian team will be defined in a draw this Monday, at 1:00 pm (Brasilia time), with real-time monitoring of the ESPN.com.br.

The World Cup semifinals should take place on February 8th and 9th. At Paulista, the derby against São Paulo is scheduled for the weekend of the 6th, when Palmeiras should already travel to the United Arab Emirates. The trend is that the game is anticipated and marks the “farewell” of the champion of America.

Then, in the fifth round of the Paulista tournament, scheduled for February 9, the Federation will have to postpone Palmeiras’ visit to Novorizontino. Finally, scheduled for the weekend of the 13th, the derby with Corinthians, under the command of Alviverde, will need a new date.

FIFA Club World Trophy David Ramos – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Chelsea also has problems

On the European calendar, the World Cup also brings problems. Chelsea have two commitments, one of them classic, which will need to be postponed by the Premier League: on the 8th, the current champions of the Uefa Champions League would face Brighton; and on the 12th, they have scored the derby against Arsenal.

More than that, however, the Worlds could also bring a concern for the last 16 of the Champions League this season – but this problem can be overcome more easily. The first leg of the knockout phase has dates set for February 15th and 16th, in other words, a few days before the final in the Emirates.

However, not all teams play on these dates, as there are also games scheduled for that phase for February 22nd and 23rd. If Chelsea take the field in this second scenario, they would have a lot more post-World Cup preparation time. The Champions Round of 16 draw will take place on December 13, 2021.

The other World Cup participants

In addition to Palmeiras and Chelsea, the Club World Cup will feature Al Hilal (Asia Champion), Al Ahly (African Champion), Monterrey (Concacaf Champion), Auckland Ciyt (Oceania-nominated representative) and Al Jazira (National Champion of the United Arab Emirates).