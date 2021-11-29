Club World Cup has a calendar defined by FIFA; draw will be this Monday!

The Club World Cup will take place between February 3rd and 12th, 2022, as defined by FIFA this Monday. At 1:00 pm (Brasilia time), the possible opponents of Palmeiras and Chelsea, who enter from the semifinals onwards, will also be known after the draw for the tournament keys. O THROW! will follow the event in real time.

> GALLERY: See which teams go to the 2021 Club World Cup



Verdão, current champion of the Libertadores, is looking to redeem itself after the lack of success in the competition last season, in which it was eliminated by Tigres, from Mexico, in the semifinal and lost the dispute for third place to Al-Ahly, from Egypt. Meanwhile, the team of Thomas Tuchel, current European champions and Premier League leader, is the team to beat.

+ Web Stories: See which teams will compete in the Club World Cup

In addition to Palmeiras and Chelsea, the tournament will bring together the Saudi Al-Hilal, winner of the AFC Champions, the Mexican Monterrey, champion of the Concacaf Champions League, the Egyptian Al-Ahly, who won the title of the Champions of Africa, the Al-Jazira, representing the United Arab Emirates, and New Zealander Auckland City, representing Oceania.

In this Club World Cup, the champion will be unprecedented. In two participations, Palmeiras left with the runner-up in 1999 and with the 4th place in 2022. On the other hand, Chelsea were also defeated in the final in 2012 to Corinthians and took second place.