Club World Cup: Palmeiras catch Al Ahly or Monterrey in semifinal | club world

Fifa drew this Monday, in Zurich, Switzerland, the matches of the Club World Cup, scheduled for the period from February 3rd to 12th, 2022, in the United Arab Emirates. O palm trees will face Al Ahly, from Egypt, or Monterrey, from Mexico, in the semifinal.

Mexicans and Egyptians, by the way, return to the path of Verdão. In the 2020 edition, Palmeiras lost to Tigres in the semifinals and was beaten by the same Al Ahly on penalties in the third place decision.

The first game of the new edition of the tournament is set: Auckland City vs. Al Jazira. The winner of this match advances to the next stage and takes on Al Hilal. Whoever stays alive will face Chelsea, from England, in the semifinals.

Palmeiras is the representative of South America in the tournament for the second season in a row after winning the Copa Libertadores with a victory over Flamengo last Saturday.

This should be the last edition of the 2021 Club World Cup in its current format. FIFA plans to reformulate the tournament for the future, with a significant increase in the number of clubs, which would reach 24.

palm trees (Libertadores champion)

(Libertadores champion) Chelsea (European Champions League champion)

(European Champions League champion) Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia (Asia Champions Champion)

(Asia Champions Champion) Al Ahly from Egypt (Africa Champions Champion)

(Africa Champions Champion) Monterrey from Mexico (Champion of Champions of Concacaf)

(Champion of Champions of Concacaf) Auckland City, New Zealand (representative appointed by Oceania)

(representative appointed by Oceania) Al Jazira, from the United Arab Emirates (Emirate league champion, host country representative).