Commentator: ‘Title of Botafogo is indisputable and deserved. A tie left the fans satisfied at the party’

The beautiful party that the fans made at the farewell of Série B was highlighted by commentator André Loffredo, in “Bom Dia Rio”, on “TV Globo”. As well as the campaign by Botafogo, champion of the competition and back to the elite of Brazilian football.

The commentator analyzed the 2-2 draw with Guarani.

– Will Botafogo celebrate and lose to Guarani? Did not lose. The tie made the fans happy, it gave them satisfaction. There were almost 34 thousand, the Guarani fought inside out, it was hard work, even though the Indian was expelled. In 11 against 10 for 60 minutes, Botafogo had difficulties to confirm their title and leadership because Guarani came out ahead, created difficulties. They found a tie with Marco Antônio, the fans were calmer, it’s going to be a tie or a victory. He started to play more calmly and make a fan party. There was an important goal from Navarro, who was among the top three scorers in Serie B. But Guarani, as he still had expectations of going up, went up and looked for the result – Loffredo pointed out.

– The cup was raised by Kanu and Carli, two captains, very important in this journey. It is customary to value Chay and Navarro, who work in the offensive sector, but after the defenders stabilized, Botafogo had peace of mind to reach G-4, access and cup. Undisputed, deserved, Enderson’s work changed the expectations of the Botafogo fans, who come to the end of the year well satisfied – he added.