Congress votes on bill to keep budget secret







Presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, during a press conference in Brasília 02/12/2021 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino Photo: Reuters

The National Congress meets today to vote on a joint project by the Senate and the Chamber that proposes to keep the payment of funds from the secret budget, without complying with the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to make public all the data of the benefiting parliamentarians. The opposition tries to change the text, but the government base and the Centrão parliamentarians have a majority to maintain the proposal.

The draft resolution no. 4 was articulated by the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), after the Supreme Court suspended, at the beginning of the month, the payment of funds that mainly benefited parliamentarians allied to the government , and determined measures to make the resources already distributed transparent.

The amendments made by the general rapporteur of the budget (RP-9) have been used by the Planalto Palace to gain support in exchange for transfers from the Union Budget to municipalities and states in electoral strongholds. Unlike other spending indications made in Congress, such as individual or bench amendments, in the case of RP-9, the names of politicians are not widely publicized, reducing the possibility of control and inspection. The instrument was revealed by the state in May.

Proposals

The session that will analyze the project at the Chamber is scheduled for 14:00. In the Senate, for 4 pm. Nine amendments to the text were filed by congressmen from both Houses, opposition or “independent” parties, such as Cidadania, Novo, MDB, Podemos and PSB.

Deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP) suggests that there be “criteria for regional distribution of authorized rapporteur amendments”. Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) proposes the publication of all documents in a public system on the Internet, so that each transfer can have its individual author. Currently, this does not occur and the amendments are all attributed to the general rapporteur. The proposal also takes up the idea of ​​having a lock on the value, which would be limited to 1% of the total discretionary expenses provided for in the Annual Budget Law.

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) proposes that “any amendments by the rapporteur that favor or facilitate, in any way, the personhood in the execution of the respective expenses” be rejected.

Pacheco and Lira’s draft resolution is less rigorous. It does not provide for a ceiling on the amendments made by the general rapporteur, nor for rules to prevent the unequal distribution of resources between the opposition and members of the government’s base.

Act

Parallel to the project, in a joint act, Pacheco and Lira failed to comply with the STF injunction to give wide dissemination to the benefited congressmen in 2020 and 2021, arguing that the current legislation did not require it. as the state revealed, internal government documents show that ministers and politicians without a mandate, such as party leaders, indicated transfers to electoral strongholds.

After the note, Pacheco and Lira filed a petition to reverse the Court’s decision that imposed the disclosure of the data. For specialists and technicians from control bodies, government and Congress are required to make these appointments transparent. and all the criteria adopted for approval and execution of amendments, including the digital of the person who indicated the appeal.