consistent average returns above 5%

If you look at cryptoactive price movements as a series of isolated events, the picture is confusing. Of course, some traders can occasionally win from big one-off events or by detecting a meme-inspired trend.

In the long run, however, most of these “random” traders tend to lose out.

Why? Because they have to pick the big winners to cover every time they miss their targets.

For every Shiba Inu, a thousand coins that were not avenged.

That’s why traders who employ processes instead of trying predict events are more likely to earn in the long run.

They trade based on odds rather than waiting for Token X to become a hit next week. They win in aggregate numbers rather than single sexy-looking items. If you offered them average weekly returns of more than 5% on trades… They would take it out of your hand.

The table below shows the average returns after high VORTECS™ scores generated by Cointelegraph Markets Pro historical analysis.

Good things come to those who wait

There are two unmistakable trends here. First, the higher the VORTECS™ score, the higher the average returns. In other words, the more confident the algorithm is that historical conditions around the currency are optimistic, the more likely that asset is to deliver greater gains after the high score is registered.

Second, timing is important. The algorithm was trained over a diffuse period of time with an emphasis on identifying favorable conditions that may materialize over several days.

The longer time passes after signals from a historically favorable outlook are recognized by the VORTECS™ algorithm, the better, on average, the asset’s price performance. Favorable conditions ​​shaped around high-scoring tokens generate the biggest price increases after 168 hours (one week) of the algorithm’s first radar display.

Doing cryptocurrency math

A 5 or 6% return on investment in a week may not seem like much on these bull market days. Don’t be fooled.

Studies show that short-term traders often lose money. A recent article estimated that “97% of all individuals who persisted for 300 days” in the Brazilian stock futures market fell into this category. Other studies have shown similar results.

So find an algorithm that can generate consistently positive average returns in precisely measured time periods is – well, finding the Holy Grail for cryptocurrency traders.

Is it foolproof? Absolutely not. Again, don’t be fooled. The VORTECS™ algorithm generated many scores that suggested bullish conditions, yet prices did not rise.

What this table shows is the AVERAGE return over a specific time period after an arbitrary score.

But what this table TEST is that VORTECS™ does exactly what it was designed to do. It consistently identifies market conditions for specific cryptoactives that have historically been optimistic and employs confidence modeling to determine a score that traders can use as part of their decision making.

VORTECS™ Score ROI methodology and track record

The VORTECS™ Score is an AI powered algorithm exclusively available to members of Cointelegraph Markets Pro.

The tool is trained to research historical patterns of price change, trading activity and social sentiment around more than 200 digital assets, triggering the alarm whenever the array of these metrics starts to resemble those that were consistently displayed in the past. before price increases.

The higher the VORTECS™ score at any one time, the more confident the model will be.

The table presents the average price changes across all digital assets that achieved VORTECS™ scores of 80, 85, and 90 after fixed intervals, from the time the score was first recorded. The observation period is the entire operating period of the CT Markets Pro platform, from the beginning of January to the end of November 2021, or nearly 11 months.

For this analysis, each asset could only produce one observation per day, ie if a currency went from 79 to 81, then back to 79 and then back to 80 again within a few hours, only its first entry to 80+ would count. .

In this way, we ensured that the analysis did not provide a disproportionate representation of instances of more volatile VORTECS™ scores as opposed to those times when assets exceeded benchmark thresholds and held high scores longer.

The average price movement numbers you see in the table are aggregated from hundreds of digital assets achieving high VORTECS™ scores over the nearly 11-month observed period.

They reflect the performance of cryptoassets in bull, bear and swing markets in both Bitcoin and Altcoin seasons, and for all asset types from DEX tokens to tier one platforms and privacy currencies.

Cointelegraph is a financial information publisher, not an investment advisor. We do not offer personalized or individualized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and carry significant risk, including the risk of total and permanent loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

