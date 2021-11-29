Consumers will be able to cash out with Pix in commerce starting this Monday – News

Consumers can withdraw up to R$600 per day in supermarkets, stores, bakeries and commercial establishments in general. O Pix Saque and Pix Exchange, new modalities of the instantaneous payments system, start to work from this Monday (29).

THE two new measures they are optional, according to the Central Bank, the final decision being up to commercial establishments, companies that own self-service networks and financial institutions. Commercial institutions support the initiative and consider that merchants who already accept Pix are ready to work with the new modalities.

Pix Cashout

Pix Saque will allow customers of any institution participating in the system to withdraw from one of the points that offer the service.

Commercial establishments, shared ATM networks and Pix participants, through their own self-service services, may offer the service. To access cash resources, the customer will make a Pix to the withdrawal agent, in a similar dynamic to a normal Pix, by reading a QR Code or from the service provider’s application.

Pix Change

In Pix Troca, the dynamics are practically identical. The difference is that the withdrawal of resources in kind can be made during the payment of a purchase to the establishment. In this case, the Pix is ​​made for the total value, that is, the purchase plus the withdrawal. The customer’s statement will show the amount corresponding to the withdrawal and purchase.

Limit

The maximum limit for Pix Saque and Pix Troco transactions will be R$500.00 during the day, and R$100.00 at night (from 8 pm to 6 am). According to BC, there will be, however, freedom for the offerers of new Pix products to work with limits lower than these values ​​if they consider it more suitable for their purposes.

Rates

No fees will be charged to natural persons (individuals and individual micro-entrepreneurs) by the institution holding the deposit account or prepaid payment account for carrying out Pix Saque or Pix Troco for up to eight monthly transactions. From the ninth transaction carried out, the financial or payment institutions holding the paying user’s account may charge a fee for the transaction.

According to BC, the amount of the fee charged is freely established by the institution and must be informed to the paying user before the transaction confirmation step. “Users will never be able to be charged directly by the withdrawal agents”, guides the Central Bank.

BC further explains that the four free traditional withdrawals made by the user outside the scope of the Pix Saque and Pix Troco can be deducted from the gratuity allowance (eight per month). In other words, if the user makes a withdrawal from his account, other than through Pix Saque or Pix Troco, this withdrawal may be counted and his deductible for gratuities may be reduced from eight to seven, at the institution’s discretion.

For merchants that provide the service, Pix Saque and Pix Troco operations will represent the receipt of a fee that can vary from R$ 0.25 to R$ 0.95 per transaction, depending on the negotiation with their institution of relationship.

The economist explains that offering the service will reduce the costs of commercial establishments, such as those related to security and deposits, in addition to enabling establishments to gain more visibility for their products and services.

O payment system completed a year in November and it already has 112.6 million users, 105.24 million of which are individuals and 7.41 million legal entities. For the economist at FecomercioSP, anyone who already works with Pix as a form of payment is already prepared for the new modalities.

Commercial establishments wishing to offer the new modalities must accept Pix as a form of payment, signing a bilateral contract with the Pix participant (generally, the company’s relationship bank), according to FecomercioSP. “Next, commercial establishments must define the day and time they will offer the service, minimum and maximum withdrawal limits and whether exchanged or round values ​​will be offered”, guides the institution.

The economist also sees the new measures as positive, which should help to increase trade transactions and, especially, for small and medium traders. For him, the system will benefit merchants not only because of the rate they will receive per operation, but also because it is another incentive to make purchases in stores.

Also, it can be an alternative to offering discounts. “It opens up the possibility for merchants to provide additional incentives for this type of operations. People find it difficult to withdraw cash because they no longer have the number of ATMs that there were in the past. Something that benefits all sides. Basically, it will reduce transaction cost, the number of commercial transactions will increase and everyone will gain,” concludes the economist at the São Paulo Trade Association.