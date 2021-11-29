Cooperative encourages blood donation in partnership with the Hemonúcleo

Hemepar – Hemonúcleo de Ponta Grossa gained a special decoration this November, when the National Blood Donor Day is commemorated, on the 25th. Unimed Ponta Grossa promoted the ambiance and decoration of the space to encourage blood donation. On the entrance wall, a drawing was installed that pays homage to the donors and invites them to register the moment, drawing the attention of new volunteers.

lives – A blood bag can save up to four lives and takes less than an hour on donors’ day. According to the marketing and communication manager of the medical cooperative, Sandri Anderson Gonçalves, the partnership seeks to join efforts and collaborate with Hemepar. “The objective of the action is to increase the number of donors, since since the beginning of the pandemic this number has dropped a lot”, he reports.

Service – The Hemonúcleo de Ponta Grossa serves 12 municipalities, including 16 hospitals and seven transfusion agencies. According to the interim coordinator of the unit, Fabiola Viol Tonon Alves, the blood supply is currently low and cannot meet the demands. “We receive blood components from other cities to meet our demand. It’s worrying”, signals the coordinator.

Social isolation – Social isolation impacted the number of blood bags donated annually. According to data provided by Hemonúcleo, in 2021 there were 9,759 candidates, representing a drop compared to other years, as in 2020 with 11,608 candidates and in 2019 with 14,723 people who sought Hemepar.

Donor – Glaudiston Prochno has been a blood donor for over seven years. “It’s a joy to know that this way I can help others”, he reinforces.

Gratifying – The nursing technician, Jayne Nascimento, returned to donating blood this year. “It’s very rewarding. As I work in the health area, we see the importance and meaning of taking the blood bag and putting it on the patient who needs it”, she says.

Receptivity – “The donors are really enjoying the ambiance of the space, taking pictures, posting on social networks and tagging us, recording this important moment of donation and going through the Hemonúcleo”, describes the coordinator of the unit.

Scheduling – To make a donation, you must make an appointment via the website or directly by telephone, be between 16 and 69 years old, over 51 kg and be in good health, without any respiratory symptoms. (Unimed Ponta Grossa Press)

SERVICE:

Blood and bone marrow donation

Ponta Grossa Hemonucleus

Scheduling website: https://bit.ly/3nVUIrI

Phone Scheduling: (42) 3223-1616

Address: R. Augusto Ribas, 131 – Centro, Ponta Grossa (PR)