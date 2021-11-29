Corinthians basketball quartet is present in the game against Athletico-PR

Corinthians hosted Athletico-PR this Sunday afternoon, and won 1-0. The game, held at Neo Química Arena, was closely followed by four basketball players from Timão.

Malcolm Miller, Fuller, Lucas Siewert and Pedro Nunes watched the match valid for the 36th round of the Brasileirão. “They were there! Heavy support from the basquetão in today’s victory of Timon in the Neo Química Arena”, he wrote – check out the publication below.

The presence of basketball players from the club alvinegro in matches at Casa do Povo is nothing new. In the victory over Cuiabá, valid for the 32nd round, guard Diego Figueredo visited the Alvinegro stadium. The Argentine arrived at Parque São Jorge this year to act in the 2021/22 season.

Against Santos, it was pivot Alexandre Paranhos’ turn to watch the team led by Sylvinho on the field. The athlete, who was also hired by Corinthians this year, was accompanied by his son and shared the experience in his Instagram – see below.

It is worth remembering that the team led by Léo Figueiró has two important commitments this week. This Wednesday, the 1st, the Corinthians fans receive Brasília at 8:30 pm. On Friday, the meeting is with the Cerrado, from 7pm. Both matches are valid for the NBB group stage and take place at the Wlamir Marques Gym.

Check out the publications of Corinthians basketball players at Neo Química Arena

