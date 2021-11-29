Corinthians confirms squad to face Athletico-PR; see the team

Corinthians is ready to face Athletico-PR, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship. Without being able to count on Giuliano and Cantillo, Sylvinho confirmed Timão’s starting 11 – follow the match in real time here.

The Corinthians coach “undone” the changes he had planned for the duel against Ceará, in the last round. Fábio Santos and Renato Augusto return to the starting lineup in place of Lucas Piton and Luan. Thus, Corinthians goes to the field with: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes; jo.

On the reserve bench, Sylvinho has: Matheus Donelli, João Pedro, Lucas Piton, Luan, Willian, Gustavo Silva, Adson, Roni, Gustavo Mantuan, Raul, Xavier and Vitinho.

Athletico-PR goes to the field with: Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Cittadini, Abner; Nikão, Christian and Pedro Rocha.

Alvinegra comes for the match occupying fourth place in the table, with 53 points. Timão needs to win the duel to continue in the position, since Fortaleza and Fluminense are following Corinthians.

This Sunday’s duel will be broadcast on TV Globo. O my helm plays the game in real time on the website and has narrations on the YouTube and Twitch.

